Iowa’s Final NCAA Championship Qualifier, Will Myhre, Transferring to Wisconsin

The University of Iowa’s lone male NCAA qualifier in what was the program’s final season, Will Myhre has chosen the University of Wisconsin as his new program for his remaining two years of remaining eligibility. He could also elect to use the waiver granted to athletes due to the pandemic, giving him an additional year of collegiate eligibility.

While he will be transferring within the Big-10 conference, Myhre will face no transfer penalty due to the cutting of Iowa’s program. Because of this, he will be eligible to compete for the Badgers immediately after arriving on campus this fall.

Myhre is a breaststroker, who was originally slated to swim both the 100 and 200 at the 2021 NCAA Championships, though a positive test for Covid-19 left him out of the meet. In the 100 breast, he was seeded 14th with his time of 51.70 that earned him 6th at the Big-10 Championships.

Best Times (SCY)

100 breast – 51.70

200 breast – 1:55.71

For a Badger program that didn’t have a breaststroker under 52.5, let alone 52.0, the addition of Myhre will be a huge pick-up for both individual events and relays. Last year the top 100 breaststroke time for Wisconsin came from freshman Andrew Benson, who won the B-final in the event at the Big-10 Championships in a time of 52.61. On the 200 medley relay he out split Myhre by .13, as the Iowa team beat out Wisconsin by .18.

While Myhre was off from his lifetime best in 2021, his best time in the 200 breast would have also ranked as Wisconsin’s top performer in the event. Last year the Badgers were led by Caleb Aman, who took 12th at the Big-10 Championships in 1:55.98. Myhre finished 15th in that race with a time of 1:56.33.

When Myhre originally committed to the University of Iowa in 2018, he was ranked as SwimSwam’s #20 recruit in his class.

Wisconsin is coached by Yuri Suguiyama, who in April received a three-year contract extension, locking him in as the head coach of the Badgers until 2024.