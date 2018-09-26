Iowa Opens 2019 Recruiting Class with Verbal from #20 Will Myhre

Will Myhre, the #20 recruit on our top-20 boys of 2019 list, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Iowa’s class of 2023.

“Proud to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Iowa! #gohawks 🏊🏼‍♂️🌽”

Myhre hails from St. Charles, Illinois, where he swims for St. Charles North High School and the club team St. Charles Swim Team. One of the top breaststrokers in the high school class of 2019, he is also developing his freestyle and has improved in the fly this year as well. He competed in the 50/100 free, 100/200 breast and 100 fly at Summer Juniors in Irvine, finishing 12th in the 100 breast and taking home new PBs in all but the 100 free. He is a U.S. Open qualifier in the 100 breast and has achieved Summer Juniors cuts in the 50 free and 200 breast, and Winter Juniors cuts in the 100 free and 200 IM. Myhre has had an impressive trajectory over the last two years, with the most dramatic improvement coming in the 200-yard breaststroke where in a 2-week period in March 2018 he went 2:02, 2:00, 2:02, 2:01 and 1:59 after having never been faster than 2:07.

Best Times 2016 2017 2018 100y breast 54.97 54.17 54.13 200y breast 2:07.97 — 1:59.73 50 free 21.52 20.82 20.65 100y free 48.31 46.03 45.81 100m breast 1:07.30 1:06.06 1:03.42 200m breast 2:33.24 2:32.59 2:23.18 50m free 25.34 24.46 23.76 100m free 55.70 53.31 52.66 200m free 2:09.96 2:00.63 1:59.57 100m fly 59.84 58.60 56.52

Myhre will overlap two years with Daniel Swanepoel, the Hawkeyes’ top scorer in the 100/200 breast at 2018 B1G Championships. Myhre’s top 100 time would have put him in the B final with Swanepoel. In the 200, he would have been half a second out of scoring range. Swanepoel was a B-finalist while Weston Credit scored in the C final.