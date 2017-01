College Swimming Round Up: 1/2/17-1/8/17

WATCH: Northeastern University Training Trip Video This past week Northeastern University‘s Swimming and Diving teams traveled to Islamorada, Florida for their annual winter training trip. In…

Ledecky’s Rio Goals 3 Years Out: 3:56, 8:05 and Win 200 Free (VIDEO) USA Swimming continues to profile some of the stars of the 2016 Olympics, this week posting a video highlighting Katie Ledecky. Of note: Ledecky recounts her Rio goals from three years earlier – and no surprise, she nailed all three.

3 Things Swim Parents Can and Cannot Control We’re our children’s major role models, and they learn from us how to act when things don’t go well.

Adidas Swim Is Proud to Announce Sponsorship of Swim Atlanta Adidas and The Original Swimwear Company are proud to announce the recent signing of Swim Atlanta to its roster of sponsored teams, effective January 1st, 2017.