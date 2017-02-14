Many teams are kicking off their championship season this week with Conference meets and Last Chance Meets. Below is a list of hte D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get it added.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|ACC Championships
|2/15-2/18
|x
|Summit League Championships
|2/15-2/18
|x
|x
|Atlantic 10 Championships
|2/15-2/18
|x
|x
|Summit League Championships
|2/15-2/18
|x
|x
|Ivy League Championships
|2/15-2/18
|x
|SEC Championships
|2/14-2/18
|x
|x
|Michigan First Chance Meet
|2/18-2/19
|x
|x
|Big Ten Championships
|2/15-2/18
|x
|Mountain West Championships
|2/15-2/18
|x
|Colorado Senior Open
|2/17-2/18
|x
|Stanford vs. Cal
|2/18
|x
|USC vs. Utah
|2/18
|x
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "College Swimming Preview 2/13/2017-2/19/2017"
Northeast Conference 2/15-2/18 Women’s only
Mountain pacific sports federation championships 2/15-2/18
Pacific Tigers are looking strong this year under the guidance of Coach Peter Richardson and Staff.