College Swimming Preview 2/13/2017-2/19/2017

Many teams are kicking off their championship season this week with Conference meets and Last Chance Meets. Below is a list of hte D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week.  If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get it added. 

Meet Date Men Women
ACC Championships 2/15-2/18 x
Summit League Championships 2/15-2/18 x x
Atlantic 10 Championships 2/15-2/18 x x
Ivy League Championships 2/15-2/18 x
SEC Championships 2/14-2/18 x x
Michigan First Chance Meet 2/18-2/19 x x
Big Ten Championships 2/15-2/18 x
Mountain West Championships 2/15-2/18 x
Colorado Senior Open 2/17-2/18 x
Stanford vs. Cal 2/18 x
USC vs. Utah 2/18 x

John

Northeast Conference 2/15-2/18 Women’s only

MPSF

Mountain pacific sports federation championships 2/15-2/18

Not Betty

Pacific Tigers are looking strong this year under the guidance of Coach Peter Richardson and Staff.

