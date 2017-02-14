College Swimming Preview 2/13/2017-2/19/2017

2017 SEC Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap Swimmers are set to compete in the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay, while divers will compete in the men’s 1-meter and women’s 3-meter.

Rapid Reaction: Top Candidates For USA Swimming National Team Director Though plenty more still has to happen in USA Swimming’s hiring process (including a selection of a new Executive Director in the same time frame), here are a few of the top names who could be in line for the job:

Hogan Breaks Jenny Thompson’s 27-Year-Old State Record at NH States In the 100 fly, Hogan demolished the field, clocking in at 56.89 to erase the former State Record set by Olympian Jenny Thompson 27 years ago.

Conquering Breaststroke with a Spanish Olympian Do you want to swim breastroke more efficiently? The Breastroke Lane Line drill is just what you need. Successful breastrokers do it. Why shouldnt you?