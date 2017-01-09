Ledecky’s Rio Goals 3 Years Out: 3:56, 8:05 and Win 200 Free (VIDEO)

USA Swimming continues to profile some of the stars of the 2016 Olympics, this week posting a video highlighting Katie Ledecky. Of note: Ledecky recounts her Rio goals from three years earlier – and no surprise, she nailed all three.

Check out the video above, courtesy of USA Swimming on YouTube.

The video features some of Team USA’s top swimming women giving their own unique perspectives on Ledecky’s world-wide dominance. The list of appearances includes Katie Meili, Maya DiRado, Allison Schmitt and Simone Manuel. Between them, they hold 12 medals from Rio, yet the admiration in their voices is noticeable when they talk about Ledecky, who is seemingly a league above the entire world in the distance freestyle races right now.

“Katie, you know everyone here is scared to race you?” Schmitt recalls telling a surprised Ledecky in Rio.

“She’s not dominating against, you know, little kids,” Meili says. “She’s dominating against the best swimmers in the world.”

“When she went the 8:08 at Worlds, I thought that was the most impressive swim I’d ever seen,” Dirado says. “At Austin Pro Swim Series in January, she breaks that world record again. I was like, what??

“And then she drops another three seconds off of it this summer,” Dirado finishes, almost overcome with laughter at the sheer absurdity of it.

Maybe most interesting is Ledecky herself talking about goals she’d set three years out from the Rio Olympics. “I had three main goals going into Rio that I had set three years before Rio,” Ledecky says. “Go 3:56 or faster in the 400 free, go 8:05 or faster in the 800 free and to win the 200 free.”

Check, check and check for Ledecky, who went 3:56.46, 8:04.79 and won the 200 free over Swedish sprint star Sarah Sjostrom.

“We are witnessing insanity right now,” DiRado says. She’s as dead-on as Ledecky’s goals were.