WATCH: Northeastern University Training Trip Video

This past week Northeastern University‘s Swimming and Diving teams traveled to Islamorada, Florida for their annual winter training trip. In addition to the long hours spent in the pool, the team did not fail to lounge on the beach and adventure in the ocean.

The team’s eleven hard days at work in Florida were highlighted by their competition at the annual Orange Bowl Classic, where they competed against Duquesne University, Florida International University, George Mason University, the University of Michigan and Middlebury College.

Northeastern posted a strong performance at the Jacobs Aquatic Center in Key Largo, Florida– top swims by the Huskies included a 4th place finish in the 200 meter medley relay with a time of 1:59.27 and a 4th place finish in the 100 meter breaststroke by Taylor Ellis with a time of 1:13.11.

Immediately following their trip, the Northeastern swimming and diving team flew into Philadelphia where they competed in meets against Drexel and Delaware. The Huskies triumphed against Delaware, with a final score of 200-98. For the first time in program history the Drexel Dragons defeated the Huskies with a score of 179-121.

The Northeastern Huskies have returned to Boston and will compete again on January 14th for their Senior Day meet against Vermont. Check out their training trip video below!