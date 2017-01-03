Coleman’s Carpool: The Adventures of Wyatt and Cooper, the Mini Poodle

In Coleman’s Carpool we get the insider’s perspective on your favorite swimmers. SwimSwam Head of Production, Coleman Hodges, invites swimmers to take a ride with him and talk about anything…except swimming. Mostly.

This week I took a ride with a seasoned veteran of the sport, my big brother! Wyatt Hodges started swimming for Columbia Swim Club in Columbia, Missouri at age 11. He got his first JR National cut in the 200 breast at age 17, and a week later got his first senior national cut in the same event. He swam for Purdue University for 4 years, and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Currently he is working toward his PhD at the University of California, Berkeley, where he is also continuing his post grad swimming career and training with the Cal men’s swim team. He has qualified for and swam at 2 separate Olympic Trials (2012, 2016) in 2 events (100 & 200 Breast).

This christmas vacation the Hodge tribe were accompanied by 2 guests: Wyatt’s girlfriend Thuy, and her mini poodle, Cooper. After christmas Thuy went to India for a wedding, meaning it was tasked to Wyatt and the rest of the family to watch Cooper. Needless to say, hilarity ensued.