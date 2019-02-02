Coast Guard Men, Fairfield Women Win Wesleyan Invitational

Wesleyan Invitational

Feb. 1, 2019

Men: Coast Guard 525, Connecticut College 334, Fairfield 292, Wesleyan 147

Women: Fairfield 362, Connecticut College 347, Coast Guard 258, Wesleyan 227

Results

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. – Joe Rodriguez won both the 50 and 100 freestyle and was part of two winning relays as Coast Guard won a four team meet at Wesleyan.

The Bears won with 525 points, Conn. College was second with 334 points followed by Fairfield with 292 and Wesleyan with 147 points.

Rodriguez won the 50 freestyle in 21.06 and the 100 freestyle with a time of 47.63 while the 200 medley relay of Patrick Jackson, Chasse Sodemann, Tyler Dominick and Rodriguez won with a time of 1:35.13 and the 400 freestyle relay of John Feller, John Pompay, Dominick and Rodriguez won in 3:11.05.

Marshall Seguin won both the 1-meter diving event with 252.15 points as well as the 3-meter board (220.75) for Coast Guard in the win.

Also for the Bears, Taylor Rowe won the 1,000 freestyle in 9:49.49, Devin McClure won the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:43.33, Chasse Sodemann won the 100 breaststroke in 59 seconds flat, Zachary Baker won the 200 backstroke (1:55.36) and Eric Fuhs won the 200 breaststroke in 2:09.51.

The Bears are back in action tomorrow at the Husky Invitational at UConn at 1:00 where all the athletes who did not qualify for the NEWMAC Championships will compete.

The Coast Guard women placed third in a four team meet at Wesleyan.

Division I Fairfield won with 362 points followed by Conn. College (347), Coast Guard (258) and host Wesleyan (227).

Coast Guard had a trio of second place finishes to lead the way as Josie McGuire took second in the 1,000 freestyle (10:47.76), Celia Marzinsky was second in the 200 butterfly in 2:08.05 and Sophie Furigay was second in the 200 backstroke (2:09.11).

Kristen Durham-Young placed third in both the 200 freestyle (1:57.11) and the 100 freestyle (54.31), Furigay was third in the 100 backstroke (1:00.59), McGuire took third in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:16.86, Sarah Passilla was third in the 200 IM in 2:16.21 and Elena Calese placed third in the 3-meter diving event with 140.15 points.

The Bears are back in action tomorrow at the Husky Invitational at UConn at 1:00 where all the athletes who did not qualify for the NEWMAC Championships will compete.

The NEWMAC Championships will be held Feb. 21-24 at WPI.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. – The Connecticut College men’s swimming team finished second at a quad meet featuring four schools from the Nutmeg State on Friday evening at Wesleyan.

Coast Guard cruised to the team title by racking up 525 points. The Camels finished with 334 points, while Fairfield (292) and Wesleyan (147) completed the team scoring.

The Camels had three individuals win an event during the evening. Freshman Colin Merrill (Glastonbury, Conn.) captured the 200-yard butterfly in 1:55.60, while sophomores Jared Nussbaum (Ridgfield, Conn.) and Stefan Garbee (Weston, Conn.) accomplished the same feat in the 500 free and 100 fly with times of 4:44.35 and 52.64 seconds, respectively.

Connecticut College has a few weeks off before traveling to Middlebury to compete at the NESCAC Championships. The four-day event begins on Thursday, Feb. 21.

Sophomore Maddie Ford (Acton, Mass.) factored into three winning performances to help lead the Connecticut College women’s swimming team to a second-place finish at a quad meet between four Connecticut schools on Friday evening at Wesleyan.

Fairfield won the meet with 362 points, edging out the Camels who finished with 347. Coast Guard (258) and Wesleyan (227) rounded out the scoring.

The Camels started the evening off well by winning the 200-yard medley relay in 1:49.17. Senior Maeve Wilber (New Marlborough, Mass.), sophomore Brooklynn Hayes (Granville, Mass.), freshman Vaughn Ammon (Franklin, Tenn.) and senior Olivia Haskell (Norwalk, Conn.) teamed up to edge a group from Wesleyan by less than one second.

Ford was a double individual winner by capturing the 50 free in 24.57 seconds and the 100 free in 52.81. She also teamed up with senior Danielle Fergus (Pleasant Valley, N.Y.), Ammon and Haskell to comprise the 400 free relay which touched the wall first in 3:33.25.

Rounding out the list of champions for the Camels was sophomore Andrea Higgins (Peabody, Mass.), who took down her opponents in the 200-yard backstroke by finishing in 2:09.11.

Connecticut College will head back to Wesleyan to compete at the NESCAC Championships. The four-day event begins on Thursday, Feb. 14.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. – After a fantastic day in the pool, Fairfield women’s swimming and diving defeated Connecticut College (347), U.S. Coast Guard Academy (258), and Wesleyan University (227) to win the Wesleyan Invitational with a total of 362 points.

Sarah Herbold started the day with a first-place finish in the 1000 Yard Freestyle clocking in at 10:37.66. Sara Ostensen finished the day with three first-place finishes in the 200 Yard Freestyle (1:55.46), the 200 Yard Butterfly (2:08.05), and the 500 Yard Freestyle (5:05.53). Shannon Feeley also came in second place in the 500 Yard Freestyle and first in the 200 Yard Individual Medley (2:12.96). Victoria Krivitsky placed first in the 100 Yard Breaststroke with a final time of 1:07.77 and second in the 200 Yard Breaststroke (2:28.67). Colleen Young tallied a win in the 200 Yard Breaststroke with a time of 2:26.73 and placed second in the 200 Yard Individual Medley (2:15.90) and the 100 Yard Breaststroke (1:08.75). Oreoluwa Cherebin also came in third in the 100 Yard Breaststroke. Maria Nitti finished in second place in the 50 Yard Freestyle (24.63). Morgan Hansen won the 100 Yard Butterfly at 59.04.

Samantha D’Alessandro, Kelly Cordes, Herbold, and Ostensen placed second in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay clocking in at 3:38.62. Cordes, Young, Hansen, and D’Alessandro also came in third in the 200 Yard Medley Relay (1:50.31).

Caitlin Campbell took home a second-place finish in the 1 Meter Diving with a score of 189.90. She also finished in fourth in the 3 Meter Diving.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. – Fairfield men’s swimming and diving put forth a great effort at the Wesleyan Invitational and finished in third place with a score of 292. They came in behind the U.S. Coast Guard Academy (525) who finished first and Connecticut College (334) who finished second. They defeated Wesleyan University (147) who finished in fourth place.

Evan Fair finished the day with two first-place finishes in both the 100 Yard Backstroke (52.62) and the 200 Yard Individual Medley (1:56.77). He also placed third in the 500 Yard Freestyle. Peter Sloan finished in third as well in the 200 Yard Breaststroke (2:11.22). Benjamin Kebbell came in second-place in the 200 Yard Individual Medley with a final time of 1:57.07 and also came in fourth in the 200 Yard Freestyle. Jordan Rahurahu also came in fourth in the 200 Yard Butterfly.

Fair, Sloan, Rahurahu, and Kebbell finished in third place in the 200 Yard Medley Relay with a final time of 1:37.37.

Fairfield will return to action next weekend on Friday and Saturday as they take part in the Boston Winter Open at Boston University. They will then go to Buffalo, N.Y. to compete in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Championships from February 13-16.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. – The Wesleyan men’s swimming and diving concluded its regular season hosting a meet against Coast Guard, Connecticut College and Fairfield. The Cardinals fell to Coast Guard (525-147), Connecticut College (334-147) and Fairfield (292-147). Prior to the meet, head coach Peter Solomon and Wesleyan honored its three members of the Class of 2019 – Eren Kiris, Phon Leeswadtrakul and Max Wimer.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Jeffrey Haegelin came in sixth place in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2:00.24, and earned sixth in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 54.47.

came in sixth place in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2:00.24, and earned sixth in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 54.47. Eren Kiris recorded a time of 52.29 in the 100-yard free, which was good for 11th place.

In the 200-yard breast, Alan Huh came in 10th place, clocking in at 2:19.44 .

came in 10th place, clocking in at 2:19.44 . Off the 3-meter board, Joel Groves came in fifth with 95.85 points, while Charlie Vogel earned sixth with 71.90 points.

came in fifth with 95.85 points, while earned sixth with 71.90 points. Groves came in fourth off the 1-meter board with 117.20 points, while Vogel earned fifth with 95.75 points.

The 200-yard medley relay team (Kiris, Huh, Nick Moran and Haegelin) came in 10th place with a time of 1:44.25.

and Haegelin) came in 10th place with a time of 1:44.25. Jared Christopher came in 12th in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:51.96.

came in 12th in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:51.96. In the 200-yard back, Phon Leeswadtrakul came in 11th with a time of 1:00.55.

UP NEXT:

Wesleyan returns to action on Friday, February 21st for the NESCAC Championship meet hosted by Middlebury College.

The Wesleyan women’s swimming and diving concluded its regular senior hosting a meet against Coast Guard, Connecticut College and Fairfield. The Cardinals fell to Coast Guard (258-227), Connecticut College (347-227) and Fairfield (262-227). Prior to the meet, head coach Peter Solomon and the Cardinals honored their six members of the Class of 2019 – Erin Angell, Sophia Antonio, Devon Cooper, Julia Dietz, Kylie Han and Maela Whitcomb.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Two individuals came in first place during the meet. Devon Cooper won off the 1-meter board with 230.65 points, and came in first off the 3-meter board with 208.25 points. Caroline Murphy earned first in the 100-yard back with a time of 59.32.

earned first in the 100-yard back with a time of 59.32. Runner up finished included Mengmeng Gibbs in the 100-yard butterfly (59.82) and the 200-yard medley relay team (Murphy, Gibbs, Whitcomb & O’Halloran) with a time of 1:50.07.

in the 100-yard butterfly (59.82) and the 200-yard medley relay team (Murphy, Gibbs, Whitcomb & O’Halloran) with a time of 1:50.07. Third place finishes included Erin Angell off the 1-meter with 174.65 points, while Talia Lanckton earned 166.65 points off the 3-meter. The 400-yard freestyle relay (Murphy, O’Halloran, Gibbs and Middleton) also placed third, clocking in at 3:39.69.

earned 166.65 points off the 3-meter. The 400-yard freestyle relay (Murphy, O’Halloran, Gibbs and Middleton) also placed third, clocking in at 3:39.69. Julia Dietz came in fourth in the 100-yard back with a time of 1:00.74.

Hannah O’Halloran earned fourth in the 200-yard back, clocking in at 2:12.76.

Murphy finished sixth in the 100-yard free with a time of 25.13, while Grace Middleton came in ninth with a time of 25.53.

came in ninth with a time of 25.53. Rachel Townsend earned seventh place in the 100-yard breast with a time of 1:11.79, while Gibbs came in ninth in the 200-yard free with a time of 2:01.74.

earned seventh place in the 100-yard breast with a time of 1:11.79, while Gibbs came in ninth in the 200-yard free with a time of 2:01.74. Kylie Han earned eighth in the 100-yard free with a time of 55.98, while Yaiza Kinney came in eighth in the 200-yard breast (2:39.45).

UP NEXT:

Wesleyan returns to action on Friday, February 14th when they host the 2019 NESCAC Championship meet.