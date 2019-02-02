Texas A&M Men Knock off SMU for 7th-Straight Season

Texas A&M vs. SMU (Men)

February 1st, 2019

Dallas, Texas

SCY (25y) course

Full Results

Final Team Scores: Texas A&M 120, SMU 83 (final relay exhibition for Texas A&M)



The Texas A&M men have taken control of a historic Texas rivalry, winning their 7th-straight dual meet over SMU on Friday. The Aggies won 8 out of 11 swimming events, with no diving being included in the event schedule.

It was senior day for the Mustangs, and the team honored 6 before the meet: Garrett Carson, Simon Golczyk, Trey Kilbride, Kianu Kitching, Carson Klein and Lucas Schenke. The Mustangs rode that early emotion to an opening win in the 400 medley relay in 3:17.66: a season-best time for them, and nearly a second ahead of Texas A&M’s 2nd-place 3:18.61.

From there, the Aggies rolled, only interrupted by an SMU 1-2-3 in the men’s 200 backstroke, led by Matan Segal in 1:46.57. Connor Dalbo won the men’s 200 breaststroke in 2:00.48 to round out the blue ribbons for the Mustangs.

Aggie super-frosh Shaine Casas only swam 3 of the maximum 4 events, and won his only individual event of the day. He topped the 100 free in 45.25 (part of an A&M 1-2-3). There were no double individual winners on the day for A&M, seemingly by design, but among the other highlights was Felipe Rizzo taking A&M’s first winner of the day, swimming to a 9:22.78 i the 1000 free: just 6-tenths short of his season best; and junior Ben Walker, who won the 200 IM in 1:49.40.

The meet concluded SMU’s dual meet season, as they’ll now wind up for a pre-conference time trial, the AAC Championships in Indianapolis beginning on February 27th, and the American Short Course Championships in Austin (a last chance/club meet hybrid).

Texass A&M now has a few weeks off until the SEC Championships begin in Athens, Georgia on February 19th.