Columbia Men Take Down Dartmouth in Final In-Season Dual Meet

Columbia V. Dartmouth

February 1st, 2019

Hanover, NH

Meet Results

Final Scores Columbia 182- Dartmouth 115



First day of February featured the Columbia and Dartmouth men in their final dual meet of the regular season before preparing for the Ivy League Championships later this month.

The Columbia men won 11 of the 16 events on Friday, which earned them a victory over Dartmouth 182 to 115.

Meet Highlights

The meet kicked off with Columbia dominating the 200 medley relay by over 4 seconds with a 1:31.08. Right after that, Columbia’s Brian Tsau won the 1000 free by nearly 7 seconds, touching in at 9:28.81.

Despite Columbia taking the first 2 events, the 200 free wrote a different story. The last 100 featured a battle between Columbia’s Zachary Pear and Dartmouth’s Joe Moll. After losing ground into the last 50, Moll was able to kick in an extra gear and out-touch Pear 1:41.26 to 1:41.90 for Dartmouth’s first victory of the meet.

Columbia juniors Cole Stevens (51.11) and Nianguo Liu (56.56) then proceeded to win the 100 back and 100 breast, respectively.

Dartmouth’s Connor Lamastra responded to the 2 back-to-back Columbia wins by winning the 200 fly in a 1:50.41, taking the final 50 home in a 29.07. Later on in the 500 free, Dartmouth’s Lamastra (4:31.86) and Moll (4:35.87) teamed up to earn a Big Green 1-2 finish.

Yet Columbia’s Albert Gwo (50 free, 20.61) and Kevin Dang (100 free, 47.08) swept the sprint free events for the Lions.

The 200 back captured Columbia’s Joseph Licht’s winning time of 1:51.93 while the 200 breast highlighted Jonathan Cheng winning in a 2:09.78. In the same event, Columbia’s Liu exhibitioned with a time of 2:04.32. In the 100 fly, Alexander Walker won the event for Columbia in a 51.38 while Gwo exhibitioned a top time of 50.18.

After winning the 200 free and taking second in the 500 free, Dartmouth’s Moll was not done racing for the evening. Moll and Columbia’s Liam Tan had a thrilling race in the last 50 of the 200 IM. After Moll took the front half out in a sizable lead, Tan caught up with a 32.02 breast split. Moll sprinted home in a valiant 25.93 free split, but just missed beating Tan by one one-hundredth of a second. Tan took the win in a 1:53.57 while Moll picked up another second place finish in a 1:53.58.

In the final event, Columbia took the top time of the evening in a 1:23.83.

Both Columbia and Dartmouth can be seen competing at the Ivy League Championships, which will be held February 27th-March 2nd.