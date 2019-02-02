Marlins of Raleigh: What it Takes to be an Elite Club Team (Video Report)

Since it’s inception in 2001, the Marlins of Raleigh have gone nowhere but up. In it’s 18 years of existence, they’ve been sending swimmers to Olympic trials since 2004, and was just named a gold medal team for the 3rd year in a row. For a club that started with just 6 swimmers, that’s not too shabby. So what’s the secret?

Senior Ashley McCauley says that learning to communicate with her coach, as well as the coaching staff keeping things fresh in training, has been key to her development and success with the marlins. Her fellow senior teammate, Abby Arens, says she noticed once she began swimming with head coach Paul Silver, her technique improved a lot, leading to improved swimming. Paul Silver reiterates this emphasis on technique in all 4 strokes, and giving athletes the tools to be successful swimmers in any stroke, giving them flexibility with their events as they age and mature.

All 3 comment on how close the team is, even though there are multiple cites. Occasionally they will train together and they often travel to away meets together. Whenever the opportunity presents itself, the team embraces all of it’s branches and the athletes act as if they are 1 group (instead of 3 groups) and train together every day. Both coach and swimmers said this support for one another, especially as the bigger meets, really makes the difference in their racing and attitude.