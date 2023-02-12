Claire Curzan Clocks 51.08 100 Fly as Stanford Beats Cal Handily in Women’s Dual Meet

STANFORD vs CAL (WOMEN’S DUAL MEET)

Saturday, February 11, 2023

Avery Aquatic Center, Stanford, CA

SCY (25 yards)

Results

TEAM SCORES

Stanford – 161 Cal – 101

Stanford hosted Cal for a women’s dual meet on Saturday, marking the final regular season meet for both programs as the Pac-12 Championships rapidly approach. The Cardinal won the meet handily, outscoring Cal 161-101. The meet did not feature any diving events.

Cal got off to a very solid start, winning the 200 medley relay in 1:37.02. Isabelle Stadden led the team off in 24.29, Jade Neser split 26.98 on breast, Mia Kragh was 23.55 on fly, and McKenna Stone anchored in 22.20. Stanford’s ‘A’ relay was disqualified; however, they would have finished second anyway, swimming a 1:37.65.

Stadden would go on from that relay to sweep the backstroke events. In the 100 back, she swam a 51.84, managing to pull away from Stanford’s Torri Huske (52.45) on the back half of the race. Stadden then won the 200 back convincingly, clocking a 1:54.69 after getting out to a speedy 55.45 on the first 100.

Stanford’s Torri Huske took the 200 IM in 1:57.66, touching as the only swimmer in the field under 2:00. Huske got out to a fast start, splitting 25.05 on fly and 28.94 on back for a 53.99 on the opening 100.

Stanford freshman Claire Curzan swept the fly events, starting with a 1:54.42 in the 200 fly. Curzan built a big early lead, splitting 54.89 on the first 100, then split 29.62 and 29.91 on the final two 50s. She then went on to win the 100 fly in 51.08.

Another Cardinal, Aurora Roghair, swept the distance events. In the 1000 free, Roghair clocked a 9:50.38. She negative split the race, going 4:56.44 on the first 500, then coming home in 4:53.94. Roghair then won the 500 free in 4:47.37, holding off a late charge by teammate Kayla Wilson, who took second in 4:47.90.

Wilson, a freshman, won the 200 free earlier in the meet, posting a 1:45.51. She was very consistent, splitting 25.23, 26.58, 26.85, and 26.85 respectively on her 50s.

Stanford’s Taylor Ruck won the 100 free in 49.77, while Emma Wheal took the 50 free in 22.42.

Allie Raab (Stanford) won the 200 breast in 2:14.39, passing Cal’s Leah Polonsky on the back half. Polonsky was out about half a second ahead of Raab on the first 100, then ended up finishing second with a 2:14.72.

Cal’s Jade Neser won the 100 breast by over a second, swimming a 1:01.16.

Stanford put together a quick 400 free relay, winning the race decisively in 3:15.58. Curzan (49.06), Amy Tang (49.21), Wheal (48.58), and Ruck (48.73) teamed up to get the job done. Interestingly, Cal’s ‘A’ and ‘B’ relay tied, both swimming 3:19.99.