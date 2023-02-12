Italy’s Di Pietro, Britain’s Ingram Clock Meet Records For Gold In Lisbon

2023 LISBON INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEETING

Saturday, February 11th & Sunday, February 12th

Centro Desportivo Nacional do Jamor, Lisbon, Portugal

LCM (50m)

SwimSwam Preview

Day 1 Recap

Results

The 2023 Lisbon International Swim Meeting wrapped up today from Portugal with a meet record seemingly falling in every event.

Italy’s Silvia Di Pietro was responsible for two competition marks being overwritten today, taking the women’s 50m fly and 100m free races.

In the former, 29-year-old Di Pietro clocked a time of 26.63 in the morning heats to not only claim lane 4 for the final but also easily down the previous meet standard of 27.62 Charlotte Atkinson logged 7 years ago. Then in the final, Di Pietro dropped just over a tenth to get to the wall in 26.51 for gold.

Di Pietro’s outing here represents a season-best for the veteran, overtaking her time of 26.61 from last month’s Luxembourg Euro Meet. She remains ranked 10th in the world this season.

Of note, Ellen Walshe, last night’s 200m IM winner hailing from Ireland, as well as the University of Tennessee, touched in 27.22 for 4th place in the women’s 50m fly.

For the 100m free tonight, Di Pietro posted a winning effort of 55.41 to snag another top prize. Opening in 27.07 and closing in 28.34, the Italian’s result smashed the previous Lisbon Meet record of 56.73 Hungary’s Evelyn Verraszto established in 2017.

Another visiting swimmer in Great Britain’s Jamie Ingram notched a new meet mark, with the Commonwealth Games finalist taking the men’s 100m fly.

Beating out the likes of Diogo Ribeiro of the host nation and Olympic bronze medalist Federico Burdisso of Italy, Ingram held his own with a time of 52.79.

Ingram had already surpassed the meet record of 53.86 with his morning swim, having captured the top seed with an AM outing of 53.02. Tonight, however, he found another gear to open in 24.99 and close in 27.80 to grab a golden 52.79, the only sub-53-second result of the field.

Ribeiro, last night’s 50m fly victor, settled for silver tonight in 53.20 while Javier Rivas rounded out the top 3 in 54.37. Burdisso wound up off the podium in 55.28 for 4th place.

Ribeiro was also among the men’s 50m free field, battling Miguel Nascimento, Alessandro Miressi and Andrii Govorov for the top spot.

Nascimento got to the wall first, logging a time of 22.56 for a new meet record en route to gold. That edged out Italy’s Miressi who was only .04 behind in 22.60 for silver while Ribeiro also landed on the podium in 22.77 for bronze. Ribeiro was actually slightly quicker in the morning, hitting 22.70. Ukrainian Govorov was ultimately 4th in a time of 22.82.

