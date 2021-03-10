Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

China Looking To Work with IOC On Olympic Athlete Vaccinations

The nation of China has developed several COVID-19 vaccines domestically and has goals to vaccinate 40% of its nearly 1.4 billion population by July, the same month the postponed Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan are set to begin.

This week the Chinese government also said it is ready to work with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to help provide vaccines to athletes competing at the Games.

China has substantial pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity and the ability to expand that capacity, so in many regards, the success of a safe and effective Chinese vaccine rollout is viewed as important marketing for the country’s pharmaceutical industry.

China has said it plans to provide 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX. Vaccines from Chinese firms are already being offered in several countries, including Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. (WION)

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), COVAX is co-led by vaccine alliance Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and WHO. Its aim is to accelerate the development and manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines, and to guarantee fair and equitable access for every country in the world.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Retta Race

Retta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!