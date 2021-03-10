China Looking To Work with IOC On Olympic Athlete Vaccinations

The nation of China has developed several COVID-19 vaccines domestically and has goals to vaccinate 40% of its nearly 1.4 billion population by July, the same month the postponed Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan are set to begin.

This week the Chinese government also said it is ready to work with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to help provide vaccines to athletes competing at the Games.

China has substantial pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity and the ability to expand that capacity, so in many regards, the success of a safe and effective Chinese vaccine rollout is viewed as important marketing for the country’s pharmaceutical industry.

China has said it plans to provide 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX. Vaccines from Chinese firms are already being offered in several countries, including Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. (WION)

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), COVAX is co-led by vaccine alliance Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and WHO. Its aim is to accelerate the development and manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines, and to guarantee fair and equitable access for every country in the world.