Charlotte Hook Posts 2:11.5 200 Fly At NC Age Group Champs

2018 NCS Age Group Champs

July 12th-15th

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

Hosted By SwimGSA

Long Course Meters

Results

Top 5 Team Scores

Combined

TAC Titans – 3847 SwimMAC Carolina – 3177 Marlins Of Raleigh – 1099.5 YMCA Of The Triangle Area Swim – 1019.5 North Carolina Aquatic Club – 931

Girls

TAC Titans – 2221.5 SwimMAC Carolina – 1689.5 Raleigh Swimming Association – 588 Marlins Of Raleigh – 424 YMCA Of The Triangle Area Swim – 419

Boys

TAC Titans – 1625.5 SwimMAC Carolina – 1487.5 Marlins Of Raleigh – 675.5 YMCA Of The Triangle Area Swim – 600.5 North Carolina Aquatic Club – 527

The North Carolina Swimming Age Group Championships were held this past weekend, seeing a total of 13 state records come down. TAC Titans won the combined meet, boys meet, and girls meet, and additionally was responsible for 7 of the 13 broken records.

14-year-old Claire Curzan was responsible for 2 individual records: the 100 fly and 50 free. In the 100 fly, Curzan threw down an impressive 1:00.98, shaving .11 seconds of her best time to dip under 1:01 for the first time ever. She swam an aggressive first half of the race, hitting the 50 mark in 28.21, and coming home in 32.77. That time ranks 22nd all-time for 13-14 girls, right ahead of Katie Hoff. In the 50 free, Curzan blasted a 26.11, knocking a significant .65 seconds off her previous best. With that time, Curzan took about 2-tenths of a second off the previous state record.

Curzan’s teammate, 14-year-old Charlotte Hook, also broke 3 individual records, coming in the 200 fly, 100 back, and 200 IM. Hook threw down a stunning 2:11.55 in the 200 fly, taking 3.00 seconds off her personal best, and 2 seconds off the previous NCS record. She swam a tough race, going out in 1:03.56 (30.14/33.42), and came back in 1:07.99 (34.09/33.90). That time comes in at 4th all-time for 13-14 girls. Hook swam a 1:02.23 in the 100 back, shaving .31 seconds off her own NCS record. In the 200 IM, Hook broke her own record with a 2:15.85. She was fast on the first 100, splitting a 1:03.20 (29.26/33.94). That swim also came in at 4th in the all-time rankings.

Hook and Curzan were also both members of 2 record breaking relays: the girls 13-14 400 free and 400 medley relays. In the 400 free relay, Curzan led off with a 58.40, followed by Taylor Morris (59.92), Curzan (58.91), and Brooke Zettel (58.61). Their final time of 3:55.84 came in nearly 4 seconds under the previous NCS record. Hook led off the 400 medley relay (1:03.06), followed by Zettel (1:15.27), Curzan (1:02.05), and Elena Dry (59.69). They touched in 4:20.07, taking 3.3 seconds off the previous record.

TAC Titans teammate, 12 year old Keelan Cotter, took the girls 11-12 400 IM in record fashion. Cotter posted a 5:11.28, taking nearly 1.5 seconds off the NCS record. She posted 100 splits of 1:10.21, 1:21.08, 1:29.58, and 1:10.41 respectively. That time took a whopping 19.74 seconds off her previous best time.

North Carolina Aquatic Club’s 14-year-old Sam Hoover broke the boys 13-14 50 free record with a 24.21. That time took .69 seconds off his previous best time, and came in .08 seconds under the previous NCS record of 24.29.

Lance Norris, a 14 year old from Rocky Mount Family YMCA, took the boys 13-14 800 free, setting a new NCS record. Norris posted a quick 8:27.63, breaking 8:30 for the first time ever, and holding consistent 1:04s for 100 splits in the middle 6 100s of the race. Norris was the previous NCS record holder, which sat at 8:31.32.

Kalle Rendon, a Raleigh Swimming Association 10 year old, broke the girls 10&U 200 free record, posting a 2:20.97. She came in about a second and a half off the previous record of 2:22.59, and took 5.54 seconds off her own best time. Rendon swam a hard first half of the race, hitting the 100 mark at 1:06.95 (31.31/35.64), and faded a bit on the back half, posting a 1:14.02 (37.19/36.83).

YMCA Of The Triangle Area Swim’s Lily Welsh (12) took the girls 11-12 200 back in a new state record. Welsh posted a 2:24.54, knocking nearly 5 seconds off her own best time, and coming in under the previous record of 2:26.18. She swam a consistent race, posting 50 splits of 33.77, 37.45, 37.31, and 36.01 respectively.

SwimMAC Carolina’s boys 13-14 400 medley relay team broke the NCS record as well. The team of Cameron Abaqueta (1:00.97), Matthew Kroll (1:08.35), Spencer Freeman (59.10), and Reid Miller (56.19) combined for a final time of 4:04.61, taking 3-tenths of a second off the previous record.