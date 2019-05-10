Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Eat, Sleep, Train: Cate Campbell’s 3-Word Life Heading Into Aussie Trials

2019 SYDNEY OPEN MEET

Cate Campbell brought the heat to tonight’s women’s 100m freestyle final in Sydney, rocking a winning time of 52.96. She said post-race that was was ‘really happy’ with that performance, especially in light of the fact that the Aussie World Championship Trials are just weeks away.

Speaking on-deck and mid-breath, C1 describes her new training environment in Sydney, describing her fresh surroundings as ‘a vacation.’ She and sister Bronte Campbell moved from their previous training grounds of Chandler, Brisbane to their new home at the New South Wales Institute of Sport (NSWIS) late last year.

27-year-old Paralympic gold medalist Ellie Cole has also joined the squad, while C1 has new physios and performance experts guiding the NSWIS athletes into Tokyo 2020.

“Eat, sleep, train” is how C1 will be handling life until the World Championships Trials where she is well aware that the women’s 100m free is one of the most hotly contested events with 3 out of the top 5 performers in the world this season all stem from Australia.

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 100 FREE

CateAUS
Campbell
04/07
52.35
2Sarah
SJOSTROM		SWE52.7604/15
3Rikako
IKEE		JPN52.7911/17
4Emma
McKeon		AUS52.8404/07
5Shayna
Jack		AUS53.2004/07
View Top 26»

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Swimmomtoo

No wonder so many elite swimmers have depression/addiction issues. Life is so much more than “eat, sleep, train”!

Vote Up0-4Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Ragnar

If you enjoy something, like she does, that’s heaven! It’s only if you force the passion that things turn south. And to be the best, like truly number one, at anything at life, of course you can’t have distractions. You think Issac Newton had balance? Anything worth doing is worth overdoing

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
19 minutes ago
Ervin

ugh I want Simone to repeat in the 100 free cause its Simone and she’s American but….man I wouldn’t mind seeing Cate win in 2020 either. She seems like a nice person and has always conducted herself with class and humility.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
34 seconds ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!