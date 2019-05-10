Eat, Sleep, Train: Cate Campbell’s 3-Word Life Heading Into Aussie Trials

2019 SYDNEY OPEN MEET
- Friday, May 10th – Sunday, May 12th
- Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center (SOPAC)
- Heats at 9am local/Finals at 5:30pm local
- Incorporates UniSport Nationals
- LCM
Cate Campbell brought the heat to tonight’s women’s 100m freestyle final in Sydney, rocking a winning time of 52.96. She said post-race that was was ‘really happy’ with that performance, especially in light of the fact that the Aussie World Championship Trials are just weeks away.
Speaking on-deck and mid-breath, C1 describes her new training environment in Sydney, describing her fresh surroundings as ‘a vacation.’ She and sister Bronte Campbell moved from their previous training grounds of Chandler, Brisbane to their new home at the New South Wales Institute of Sport (NSWIS) late last year.
27-year-old Paralympic gold medalist Ellie Cole has also joined the squad, while C1 has new physios and performance experts guiding the NSWIS athletes into Tokyo 2020.
“Eat, sleep, train” is how C1 will be handling life until the World Championships Trials where she is well aware that the women’s 100m free is one of the most hotly contested events with 3 out of the top 5 performers in the world this season all stem from Australia.
2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 100 FREE
Campbell
52.35
|2
|Sarah
SJOSTROM
|SWE
|52.76
|04/15
|3
|Rikako
IKEE
|JPN
|52.79
|11/17
|4
|Emma
McKeon
|AUS
|52.84
|04/07
|5
|Shayna
Jack
|AUS
|53.20
|04/07
No wonder so many elite swimmers have depression/addiction issues. Life is so much more than “eat, sleep, train”!
If you enjoy something, like she does, that’s heaven! It’s only if you force the passion that things turn south. And to be the best, like truly number one, at anything at life, of course you can’t have distractions. You think Issac Newton had balance? Anything worth doing is worth overdoing
ugh I want Simone to repeat in the 100 free cause its Simone and she’s American but….man I wouldn’t mind seeing Cate win in 2020 either. She seems like a nice person and has always conducted herself with class and humility.