Eat, Sleep, Train: Cate Campbell’s 3-Word Life Heading Into Aussie Trials

2019 SYDNEY OPEN MEET

Cate Campbell brought the heat to tonight’s women’s 100m freestyle final in Sydney, rocking a winning time of 52.96. She said post-race that was was ‘really happy’ with that performance, especially in light of the fact that the Aussie World Championship Trials are just weeks away.

Speaking on-deck and mid-breath, C1 describes her new training environment in Sydney, describing her fresh surroundings as ‘a vacation.’ She and sister Bronte Campbell moved from their previous training grounds of Chandler, Brisbane to their new home at the New South Wales Institute of Sport (NSWIS) late last year.

27-year-old Paralympic gold medalist Ellie Cole has also joined the squad, while C1 has new physios and performance experts guiding the NSWIS athletes into Tokyo 2020.

“Eat, sleep, train” is how C1 will be handling life until the World Championships Trials where she is well aware that the women’s 100m free is one of the most hotly contested events with 3 out of the top 5 performers in the world this season all stem from Australia.