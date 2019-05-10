FINA Champions Series 2019 – Budapest: Pre-Meet Warmups Photo Vault

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #2 – BUDAPEST
- May 11-12, 2019
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
- Saturday – 7:30 pm local / 1:30 pm ET Opening Ceremony, 8:00 start
- Sunday – 7:30 pm local / 1:30 om ET start
- FINA Champions Series Info
- Entry List
- Live Stream (NBC Sports) – May 11th
- Live Stream (Olympic Channel) – May 12th
- Live Stream (FINA TV)
- Extended Start Lists (TBA)
- Live Results (Omega)
Stars from around the world have converged in Budapest for the second stop of the inaugural FINA Champions Swim Series. Photographer Rafael Domeyko (domeyphotograhy.com) is on deck and captured the laid-back – yet energized – atmosphere during pre-meet warmups Friday.
Wow, Pebley looks fit!
Total snack