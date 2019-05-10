Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

FINA Champions Series 2019 – Budapest: Pre-Meet Warmups Photo Vault

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #2 – BUDAPEST

Stars from around the world have converged in Budapest for the second stop of the inaugural FINA Champions Swim Series. Photographer Rafael Domeyko (domeyphotograhy.com) is on deck and captured the laid-back – yet energized – atmosphere during pre-meet warmups Friday.

Nicholas Santos. Photo: Rafael Domeyko.

Etiene Medeiros. Photo: Rafael Domeyko.

Jacob Pebley and Matt Grevers. Photo: Rafael Domeyko.

Danas Rapšys. Photo: Rafael Domeyko.

Kristof Milak. Photo: Rafael Domeyko.

Jérémy Desplanches. Photo: Rafael Domeyko.

Josh Prenot. Photo: Rafael Domeyko.

Anthony Ervin. Photo: Rafael Domeyko.

Chase Kalisz. Photo: Rafael Domeyko.

Molly Hannis. Photo: Rafael Domeyko.

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
SwimSam

Wow, Pebley looks fit!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
27 minutes ago
DRUKSTOP

Total snack

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
11 seconds ago

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in media studies and American studies at Claremont McKenna College, where she swims distance freestyle for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps team. Outside of SwimSwam, she has bylines at Yahoo Sports, SB Nation, and The Student Life newspaper.

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!