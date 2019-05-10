Nathan Adrian Scheduled for Return to Racing at Bloomington Pro Swim Series

Just under four months after announcing his testicular cancer diagnosis, Olympic champion Nathan Adrian is listed on the pysch sheets for the Bloomington, Indiana stop of the 2019 Pro Swim Series, taking place May 16-19.

Adrian is entered as the top seed in the 100 free and No. 2 seed behind Michael Andrew in the 50 free.

The 30-year-old, announced his diagnosis January 24 and underwent minimally invasive laparoscopic RPLND surgery January 29. He committed to publicizing his treatment experience to draw awareness to men’s health issues and posted on social media that he returned to doing light workouts just one week after surgery.

Adrian was cleared to practice in mid-February, with doctors saying the best path for his treatment going forward would be “close surveillance.” In late April, he announced that his PET scans came back clean and he could go “back to real life.”

The three-time U.S. Olympian has said throughout the last few months that he’s still aiming to make the 2020 U.S. Olympic team. He hasn’t spoken on his status for the coming summer, where he is qualified to represent Team USA at the World Championships as a relay swimmer and at the Pan American Games as an individual and relay swimmer.