Cate Campbell Breaks Own 50 Free Meet Record From 2014 In 23.81

Australian Cate Campbell broke her own Pan Pacific Championship Record to win gold in the women’s 50 freestyle in Tokyo.

The 26-year-old came in as the defending champion after winning the 2014 title in a meet record of 23.96, and managed to lower that down to 23.81 in the final to win the gold.

The swim stacks up as the 8th-fastest performance of all-time, as Campbell now owns four of the top-10. She swam a personal best of 23.78 earlier this year at the Commonwealth Games which has her as the 4th fastest performer of all-time and is the 6th-fastest performance. That 23.78 also stands as the Commonwealth, Oceanian and Australian Record.

For the year, she sits 3rd in the world behind Sarah Sjostrom (23.74) and Pernille Blume (23.75) after their performances at the European Championships.

2016 Olympic silver medalist in this event Simone Manuel of the United States won silver in 24.22, and Campbell’s teammate Emma McKeon swam her second-best time of the day to win bronze in 24.34.

Campbell now has four gold medals at the competition and eight total in her Pan Pac career with no silvers or bronzes. She’ll seek a fifth here in Tokyo to close out the final session in the women’s 400 medley relay.