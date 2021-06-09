Caspar Corbeau Gets Green Light For Individual Olympic Events

We recently published what was revealed by the Royal Dutch Swimming Federation (KNZB) as the roster of athletes set to represent the Netherlands at this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Among the veterans such as Ranomi Kromowidjojo and Femke Heemskerk, newcomers Thom de Boer, Nyls Korstanje and Arno Kamminga also made the grade. You can see the entire roster as it was originally announced here.

Texas student-athlete Caspar Corbeau was originally identified on the KNZB’s list as a reserve breaststroke for the medley relays. However, since then, High-Performance Center Amsterdam coach Mark Faber has confirmed what Corbeau announced via social media that the 20-year-old has indeed been added to the individual breaststroke events as well.

Per Corbeau’s Instagram, “Under further consideration… The Dutch Olympic Committee has decided to allow me to compete at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan!! 🎌🧡🤘🏼🔥

I honestly don’t know what to say besides thank you. Thank you to my friends, family, and coaches for supporting me throughout my swimming career. Y’all have fought on my behalf, through thick and thin, and I am truly grateful for that.

To my Texas boys – thank you for challenging me everyday in and out of the pool. I’ve never been more proud to call myself a Texas Longhorn.

To my Dutch Friends – thank you for accepting me for who I am and providing me with a unique, international experience.

Hook ‘em Horns 🤘🏼🧡 I’ll see y’all in Tokyo 🎌”

Although Corbeau’s career-best times of 59.38 in the 100m breast and 2:08.52 in the 200m breast logged in Rotterdam last December both dipped under the respective FINA ‘A’ cuts in the events, the performances did not get under the KNZB-mandated QTs. The FINA ‘A’ cut for the men’s 100m breast sits at 59.93 while the Dutch mark is 59.56. The FINA ‘A’ cut for the men’s 200m breast is 2:10.35 while the KNZB’s standard is 2:08.52.

However, with the Dutch Olympic Committee providing its approval Corbeau is on his way to representing the Netherlands in Tokyo in his Olympic Games debut.