Kamminga, De Boer Join Mainstays Kromo, Heemskerk On Dutch OLY Roster

The Royal Dutch Swimming Federation (KNZB) has revealed its official roster for next month’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Based on performances at the 2019 FINA World Championships, the 2019 Swim Cup – Amsterdam, the Rotterdam Qualification Meet last December, as well as the Eindhoven Qualification Meet this past April, a roster of 15 swimmers will represent the Netherlands in the pool on the world’s biggest stage.

Ferry Weertman has qualified s the sole men’s open water swimmer while Sharon van Rouwendaal has qualified in both the pool and open water.

Also, Kira Toussaint qualified in the women’s 200m back but will not race the event in Tokyo, instead focusing on her stronger 100m back event at relays.

The men’s roster is entirely made up of Olympic rookies, with Arno Kamminga and Thom de Boer have especially been on-fire as of late. Kamminga ranks as the #2 100m breaststroke in the world after nabbing a lifetime best of 57.90 to become just the only man not named Adam Peaty to have dipped under the 58-second threshold.

Kaminga also ranks #2 in the world in the 200m breast in 2:06.85, while de Boer has produced a string of 21-point 50m freestyles as of late. He is positioned 5th with a new Dutch record of 21.62.

As for the women, Kromo, Heemskerk, van Rouwendall, Steenbergen and Toussaint were all part of the team in Rio.

As a nation, the Netherlands finished 5th in the overall swimming medal table, but their only 2 pieces of hardware came from the open water swimming arena. Weertman snagged the 10k Olympic title, while van Rouwendaal did the same in the women’s 10k race.

Dutch Olympic Pool Swimming Roster

Women