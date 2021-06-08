International Swimmer’s Alliance Officially Launches

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with 11-time Olympic medalist and International Swimmers’ Alliance Manager Matt Biondi. Today marks the launch of the International Swimmers’ Alliance (ISA), an independent organization established by athletes, for athletes that aims to fight for swimmers’ rights and provide them with an independent global voice.

Formed in response to the calls from professional swimmers worldwide for independent representation, the International Swimmers’ Alliance has a goal to improve personal and economic opportunities for all elite swimmers by elevating the sport into the modern era.

Over the last several months, 120 world-class swimmers from 31 different countries have formed the International Swimmers’ Alliance.

The 10-member Board includes 6 currently active competitive swimmers elected by the swimming members. They are:

All swimming members have either a top 20 individual LCM world ranking or are under contract with an ISL team.

Visit the ISA’s website here: https://www. internationalswimmersalliance. org/about

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.