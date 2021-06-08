Peruvian International Joaquin Vargas Makes Verbal Commitment to Tennessee

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Joaquin Vargas, a member of the Peruvian National Team who is currently training with Azura Florida Aquatics in Davie, Florida, has announced his intention to swim at the University of Tennessee.

“I’m so happy and excited to announce my verbal commitment to the university of Tennessee !! 🤩🤩Can’t wait to start being part of the team . Let’s go VOLS!!🍊”

Vargas specializes in mid-distance freestyle. He represented Peru at 2019 World Junior Championships in Budapest, where he came in 28th in the 200 free (1:52.92), 27th in the 400 free (3:57.88), and 29th in the 800 free (8:18.31). A month prior, he had finished 11th in all three events (1:52.32/3:59.09/8:24.63) at the Panamerican Games in Lima.

Vargas swam with Azura Florida at the 2020 U.S. Open in Sarasota and finished 4th in the 200 free (1:50.99), 8th in the 400 free (3:58.39), 9th in the 800 (8:20.14), and 6th in the 1500 (16:13.64). Since then, he has improved his lifetime bests in all the LCM 50-800 free and the 100 back:

50 free – 24.04

100 free – 50.75

200 free – 1:49.71

400 free – 3:52.18

800 free – 8:11.70

100 back – 57.40

His best 1500 time (16:00.36) comes from Plantation Sectionals in 2020.

Vargas is well-versed in SCY, too. He broke a 38-year-old pool record in the 500 free at 2020 Florida 18&U Winter Championships in Pembroke Pines, notching a then-PB of 4:20.18. At the ISC International Senior Meet in March, he lowered that to 4:19.62.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 21.11

100 free – 45.02

200 free – 1:36.42

500 free – 4:19.62

1000 free – 9:10.00

50 back – 23.59

100 back – 50.57

200 back – 1:49.89

