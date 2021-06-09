Michael Andrew Enters 6 Events For U.S. Olympic Trials Including All Four 100s

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Michael Andrew is entered in six different events, including the 100s of all four strokes, at 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials.

The pre-scratch psych sheets dropped this morning, showing which events versatile top athletes could potentially target – though athletes can still scratch individual events closer to meet day.

For Andrew, his lineup will still probably pare down some. But he’s given himself the opportunity, at least, to swim all five disciplines at Olympic Trials: freestyle, butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and IM.

Chronologically, Andrew is entered in the 100 breast, 100 back, 100 free, 200 IM, 100 fly, and 50 free. Here’s a look at how those events would fit in the 8-day Trials format, assuming Andrew swims through to the final of all six:

Morning Evening Day 1 (Sun. 6/13) 100 breast (heats) 100 breast (semis) Day 2 (Mon. 6/14) 100 back (heats) 100 breast (final) 100 back (semifinal) Day 3 (Tue. 6/15) — 100 back (final) Day 4 (Wed. 6/16) 100 free (heats) 100 free (semis) Day 5 (Thu. 6/17) 200 IM (heats) 100 free (final) 200 IM (semis) Day 6 (Fri. 6/18) 100 fly (heats) 200 IM (final) 100 fly (semis) Day 7 (Sat. 6/19) 50 free (heats) 100 fly (final) 50 free (semis) Day 8 (Sun. 6/20) — 50 free (final)

The events where Andrew has previously represented Team USA internationally fall at the very beginning of his lineup (100 breast) and very end of his lineup (50 free). The 200 IM has also become a top Olympic bid for Andrew, and those three events would fit together very well, without requiring any multi-event sessions for Andrew. We’ve bolded them above.

The 100 free is the most likely of this bunch to be a scratch – the allure is that the event will select up to 6 Olympic roster spots to fill the relay, compared to 2 Olympic roster spots in other events. But the field is fierce, and there’s a good chance Andrew really only plans to swim the event in prelims to see if he pops a big time drop.

The 100 back and 100 fly are tricky. Andrew sits 4th on the psych sheet in the 100 fly, and would actually be 3rd if his seed used his recent personal best of 50.80. He’s the 5th seed in the 100 back. Both are tough event fields and would force doubles with more of Andrew’s primary events (the 100 breast/100 back share sessions, as do the 100 fly/200 IM). But Andrew has also had a tendency to surge in different strokes at different meets, so entering all six races gives him the option to focus on a stroke if it’s really heating up the week of the meet.