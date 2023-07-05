Case Western Reserve Gains Commitment From Freestyler Maggie Rose Rook (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Maggie Rose Rook has announced her commitment to continue her education and swimming career at Case Western Reserve University this upcoming fall. Rook graduated from Poolesville High School this spring. She also trains and competes year-round with Rockville Montgomery Swim Club, based in the Silver Spring, Maryland, area.

Rook shared why she chose Case Western Reserve with SwimSwam: “I chose Case Western Reserve University because it is one of the best undergraduate schools you can attend for pre-med.”

Rook’s focus is on freestyle events, and swims anything from the 50 to 500. She recently raced at the Maryland State Long Course Championships, where she earned her highest finish in the 400m free at 10th (4:46.86). She also cracked the top 20 in the 200 freestyle, where she posted a time of 2:17.86 to finish 18th.

In February, Rook represented her high school at the Maryland high school state meet (3A/2A/1A). She finished 2nd in both the 200 free and 500 free, turning in times of 1:54.44 and 5:13.99, respectively. She was also a member of Poolesville’s winning 400 freestyle relay, where she split a 53.13 as the third leg of the team.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 24.66

100 free – 53.29

200 free – 1:53.65

500 free – 5:12.67

Case Western Reserve is a Division III program that competes in the University Athletic Association (UAA). At this year’s UAA Championships, the women turned in a 6th place finish with a total of 794 points, just 10 points back from Washington in 5th.

Rook’s best time in the 200 freestyle would have landed her in the middle of the B-final at this year’s conference meet. Case Western’s lone finalist in the event was Gaby Chambers, who picked up 21st in a best time of 1:53.91. The team’s top performer of the season was Abby Halsdorfer, who led off the 800 free relay in 1:52.86. Chambers will still be on campus when Rook arrives, allowing the team to continue to build depth in mid-distance freestyle.

Joining Rook in Case Western Reserve’s incoming class is Helen Singletary, Lillian Paley, Asma Khan, Anya Iyer, Ava Ellis, and Erin Butler.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.