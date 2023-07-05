Futures Qualifier Saylor Penny Opts To Stay In-State With UNCW (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Saylor Penny of Raleigh, North Carolina, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW). Penny has a year remaining at Sanderson High School, and will arrive on campus in the fall of 2024.

“UNCW is a team on the rise and Coach Bobby, the rest of the coaching staff and the team environment could not be a better fit for me.”

Penny swims year-round with the Marlins of Raleigh, where he focuses on breaststroke, IM, and distance freestyle. He currently owns 2023 Futures qualifying times in the 500 free, 1650 free, 100 breast, 200 breast, and 400 IM.

This past February, Penny represented his high school at the North Carolina High School State Championships. He earned 15th overall in the 100 breast with a best time of 57.67 in prelims. He also raced in the 200 IM, taking 19th with a final time of 1:56.16.

Penny lowered his 100 breast time even further at the Best of the South meet, where he posted a 57.16. He also dropped nearly two seconds in the 200 breaststroke to finish 4th overall (2:02.93), as well as a few tenths in the 400 IM to take 10th (4:04.19).

Top SCY Times:

500 free – 4:36.21

1650 free – 15:56.43

100 breast – 57.16

200 breast – 2:02.93

400 IM – 4:04.19

UNCW is led by head coach Bobby Guntoro, who recently wrapped up his third season in the role. This year, UNCW secured both the men’s and women’s Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) swimming & diving titles for the first time since 2006.

With his current best times, Penny is projected to score at the CAA Championships in the 200 breast and 1650 freestyle. Sam O’Brien claimed the CAA title in the 1650 with a winning time of 15:08.90, while his teammate Silas Crosby finished 3rd in 15:30.15. In the 200 breast, Aidan Duffy led the way with a 4th place finish (1:59.51), while John Martin McGee was just behind in 7th (2:00.36).

Joining Penny in the class of 2028 so far are fellow North Carolina natives Chris Aristondo and Gavin McCarter. McCarter also swims breaststroke and IM, owning best times of 2:03.89/4:01.42 in the 200 breast/400 IM. Aristando swims a mix of IM and backstroke, with his current 400 IM time standing at 3:58.94.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.