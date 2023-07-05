Winter Juniors Qualifier Kennedy Rainwater Hands Commitment To Illinois (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kennedy Rainwater has announced her verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, beginning in the fall of 2024. Rainwater is from Brookfield, Wisconsin, where she attends Brookfield Central High School.

Rainwater is a member of Elmbrook Swim Club, where she primarily focuses on distance freestyle events. She recently earned a Winter Juniors qualifying time in the 1000 freestyle, and also owns Futures cuts in the 500, 1650, and 100 fly.

Rainwater capped off her short course season this year at the NCSA Spring Championships. She recorded her best finish in the 1000 freestyle, where she turned in a best time of 10:07.76 for 19th. She also dropped over 10 seconds in the 1650 (17:07.31), three seconds in the 500 (4:56.52), and just under a second in the 200 fly (2:08.38).

In the fall, Rainwater represented her high school at the Wisconsin High School State Championship (Division I). She contributed to her team points with two top-10 finishes, taking 4th in the 500 free (5:01.28) and 9th in the 200 free (1:54.39). Additionally, she raced on her team’s 400 freestyle relay (53.64 split) and 200 freestyle relay (24.51 split).

Top SCY Times:

200 free – 1:53.07

500 free – 4:56.52

1000 free – 10:07.76

1650 free – 17:07.31

Under first-year head coach Jeana Kempe, the Illini finished 11th at the 2023 Big Ten Championships. Rainwater’s current best time in the 1650 is already inside Big Ten-scoring range and would have earned 23rd at this year’s meet.

Leading the Illinois distance squad this year was rising sophomore Liv Dorshorst, who placed 18th at Big Tens with a time of 16:47.37. Dorshorst later lowered her time further to 16:33.79 at the CSCAA National Championship, marking a new program record. Dorshorst also led the team in the 500 (4:51.01) and 1000 (9:56.73), with the 1000 also marking a new program record.

Joining Rainwater in Illinois’ class of 2028 is Maya Arroyo, Sophia Yousuf, Kayla Duran, Sophia Szymanski, Gianna Cappello, Chloe Diner, Isabella Wilhelm, and Stephanie Kirova.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

