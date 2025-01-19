Caroline Bricker Goes 2nd Fastest 200 Fly In the Country at UCLA vs Stanford Dual

UCLA vs Stanford

Palo Alto, CA

January 17, 2025

SCY (25 Yards)

Full Meet Results

Team Scores: # 3 Stanford 188 — # 24 UCLA 111

The Stanford Cardinal defeated UCLA in their dual meet on Friday, winning 188-111, led by sophomore Caroline Bricker picking up a #2 time in the country, and the Bruins saw two new school records in their loss.

Bricker, a sophomore at Stanford, won three individual events, starting with a win in the 200 fly, swimming 1:52.21. This is a two tenth add from her personal best, which sits at 1:52.07 from a Pac-12 time trial last year, but it was a new season best, improving on the 1:45.02 she went vs ASU and Cal in November.

This time moves her into 2nd in the overall rankings this season, with only Texas 5th year Emma Sticklen’s 1:49.54 coming in faster. UVA’s Tess Howley now sits in 3rd at 1:52.93.

She went on to also win the 200 backstroke in 1:54.32, her first time swimming the event this season, and the 200 IM in 1:54.19, an add from the 1:54.17 she went in November.

Stanford also saw some new personal and season best times. Senior Aurora Roghair went a new season best time in the 200 free, winning the event in 1:43.13. This was an improvement on the 1:43.81 she went at the Texas Hall of Fame Invitational, but is still off her lifetime best of 1:42.44 from February of last year. With this time, she jumps to 8th this season in the D1 rankings

Bailey O’Regan, a freshman, won the 1000 free in 9:41.49 which was a new personal best, improving from the 9:52.85 she went against ASU and Cal in November.

Torri Huske swam her first 200 breaststroke in more than two years, winning the event in 2:08.82, a six second drop from the 2:14.65 she went in October of 2022. This time will rank her 14th in the NCAA this season

The 200 free relay team of Huske (21.91), Lillie Nordmann (22.28), Natalie Mannion (22.70), and Sophie Duncan (23.51) went 1:30.40 for the win in the final event.

Other Stanford Event Winners:

UCLA won four events, one relay and three individuals.

The Bruins started off the meet with a win and a school record in the 200 medley relay. Fay Lustria (24.47), Eva Carlson (27.03), Emma Harvey (22.70), and Ana Jih-Schiff (22.16) went 1:36.36, breaking the 2023 record of 1:36.64.

Freshman Karolina Piechowicz broke the 2nd UCLA school record, swimming 59.30 in the 100 breast to win the event. The previous record was 59.37 set by Claire Grover in 2023.

Graduate student Emma Harvey won the 100 backstroke in 52.72, a little over two tenths off her season best of 52.50 from the Bruins’ meet with Arizona at the beginning of November.

Finally, junior Eden Cheng won the women’s 3-meter diving event with her score of 314.50.

Stanford’s next meets are January 18th vs USC and then Saturday, February 1st vs Cal

UCLA swims again January 18th vs Cal and January 21 vs USC.