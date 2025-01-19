NC State and UNC Set School and Pool Records At Dual Meet

NC State vs UNC

Raleigh, North Carolina

January 17th, 2025

SCY (25 Yards)

Full Meet Results on Meet Mobile: “NC State vs UNC 2025”

Team Scores Women: #6 NC State 170.5 — #17 UNC 129.5 Men: #9 NC State 165 — #12 UNC 134



NC State Hosted rival UNC for their annual dual meet, and the Wolfpack came out with wins on both the men’s and women’s sides. This improves the men’s record to 48-43 on the men’s side and the women’s record to 38-15.

There were also numerous records for both teams. UNC saw three dual meet school records and NC State saw one school record and four pool records.

Women’s Recap:

The NC State women won most of the swimming events at the meet, and they started off the day with a new season-best time in their 200 medley relay. Erika Pelaez (23.41), Aubree Brouwer (27.16), Leah Shackley (22.30), Olivia Nel (21.39) went 1:34.26 in the event to drop over two seconds from the 1:36.22 mark they set in November, moving them up to 4th in the NCAA this season.

They also won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:12.95 ,with the team of Lily Christianson (48.93), Erika Pelaez (47.72), Cassie Moses (48.23), and Olivia Nel (21.39). The Wolfpack has been faster this season, sitting in 11th at their 3:12.66 from Wolfpack Elite

Freshman Leah Shackley broke two pool records in her individual events. She started with breaking her own pool record in the 200 fly with her final time of 1:54.30. This was a new season best for Shackley, earning her the 17th spot in the NCAA rankings this season. She also set a pool record in the 200 back, swimming 1:50.56 in the event. This was not a season best, and she currently sits in 5th this season with the 1:49.71 she went at the Wolfpack Invite. Shackley picked up a third event win in the 100 fly with a season best time of 50.90. She currently sits in 5th in the Division 1 rankings this season.

Among their event wins, the Wolfpack also had two new season best times. Chase Travis, went 9:33.38 in the 1000 free for 8th in the country, Kennedy Noble won the 100 back in 50.75, also for 8th in the NCAA rankings.

Travis and Noble won their other individual events as well. Travis won the 500 freestyle in 4:44.15, which was an add from her season and lifetime best of 4:41.49 that she went against Arizona State. Noble went 1:56.39 in the 200 IM, winning the event by a little over two seconds. She has been 1:56.22 this season.

Other Women’s NC State Event Wins:

UNC won both diving events and three individual swimming events.

Reigning NCAA Champion, graduate student Aranza Vazquez Montano won both the 1-meter and 3-meter events for the Tar Heels, scoring 325.60 on the 1-Meter and 339.30 on the 3-meter.

Senior Skyler Smith swept the breaststroke events, winning the 100 in 58.49 and the 200 breast in a new season best time of 2:08.85, which ranks her 15th in the nation for DI this season.

Senior Greer Pattison tied with NC State’s Tyler Driscoll for the win in the 50 free, notching a new personal best time of 22.07.

Men’s Recap:

The NC State men won nine of the 14 swimming events, and even broke a pool and school record.

They started off the day with the win in the 200 medley relay with Quintin McCarty (21.02), Sam Hoover (23.40), Luke Miller (20.02), and Drew Salls (18.84) coming together to go 1:22.98.

The Wolfpack took the top two spots in the 400 freestyle relay, finishing almost five seconds ahead of UNC. The men’s ‘A’ relay of Kaii Winkler (42.74), Hudson Williams (41.94), Luke Miller (42.35), and Sam Hoover (42.77) went 2:49.80, coming in ahead of their ‘B’ relay by three seconds.

Junior Lance Norris won the 1000 free in a new personal best time of 8:43.60 breaking the pool and school records in the 1000 free. The previous record was 8:44.26 set by Anton Ipsen in 2018. This is the 3rd fastest time in the NCAA this season.

Norris also won the 500 freestyle 4:20.19, touching two seconds ahead of 2nd place finisher Owen Lloyd, also from NC State.

They continued their strong start with Daniel Diehl going 1:32.75 in the 200 free for a new season best time and 22nd in the NCAA rankings. He picked up another season best time in the 200 backstroke, going 1:39.62 for 9th this season. Diehl also won the 200 IM in 1:42.58, he has a season best of 1:41.39 from the Wolfpack Elite Invite

Luke Miller went a new season best in the 50 free with his winning time of 19.32, this was an improvement from the 19.54 he went in November. Miller took the event win in the 100 fly as well, swimming 44.97.

Kaii Winkler was NC State’s other individual event winner, taking the 100 freestyle in 42.04.

UNC won four individual swimming events and both diving events, and the men’s team saw three new school record times.

Sophomore Ben Delmar broke two school records as he swept the breaststroke events. He went 51.44 in the 100, breaking Valdas Abalikšta’s previous record of 51.74. His 200 breaststroke was 1:51.84 which shattered his previous record of 1:53.02 from November. These times both rank him in the top-15 this season, coming in at 14th in the 100 and 8th in the 200.

UNC’s other wins came from senior Walker Davis, who took the 100 back in 46.13, and sophomore Seb Lunak, who won the 200 fly in 1:41.71, beating teammate Colin Whelehan by a second-and-a-half.

They also broke a school record in the 200 medley relay, coming in at 1:23.6 with the team of Davis (20.96), Delmar (23.60), Boyd Poelke (19.86), Louis Dramm (18.94). Their time broke the 2021 team record of 1:24.23.

Rodolfo Vazquez Montaño marked a sibling sweep in the diving events. He won the 1-meter in 308.63 and the 3-meter in 333.68.

UNC is back in action on February 8th, when they host the UNC Invitational in Chapel Hill.

NC State swims again on January 24-25 racing Texas, Virginia, and Arizona State in Austin.