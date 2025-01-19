Ledecky Swims 1:57 in the 200 Free on Day 2 of SPA Fundraiser Meet

2025 St. Petersburg Aquatics Trials Fundraiser Meet

Day 2 of the 2025 St. Petersburg Aquatics Trials Fundraiser Meet may not have matched Friday’s thrilling 1500 free showdown between two World Record holders, but it marked a strong return to racing for University of Florida post-grad training partners Katie Ledecky and Bobby Finke. It was their first racing since the Olympic Games, where both won gold.

Ledecky dropped the 400 free on Friday, but swam the 200 free, where she won the race in 1:57.27. The top junior in that race was her Gator Swim Club teammate Zoie Fjare, 16, in a time of 2:08.

Finke, meanwhile, swam two events on Saturday at the meet hosted by his home club. In the 200 back, he swam 2:01.11, and in the 200 fly he swam 2:03.63.

Also making her return to racing was former Florida and Cal All-American Izzy Ivey, who hasn’t raced in official competition since the Olympic Trials, where she was 3rd in the 200 IM to just-miss the team for Paris.

On Saturday, she won the 100 free in 56.32 and the 100 fly in 1:01.25.

While the pros were the big draw to the meet, there were other good results in the meet. Among those: in the 400 free, 15-year-old Brinkleigh Hansen of the host St. Petersburg Aquatics swam a new personal best of 4:15.48, which is a US Nationals cut.