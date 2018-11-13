Calvin Yang Posts Ivy-Leading 200 Breast In Yale’s Win Over Columbia

COLUMBIA vs YALE (MEN’S DUAL)

Saturday, November 10th

New Haven, CT (Yale University)

Short Course Yards

TEAM SCORES

YALE – 168 COLUMBIA – 132

Columbia was downed at Yale on Saturday, November 10th, with Yale taking 10 of the 16 events. Yale took a 1-2 finish in the 100 breast, where Dorje Wu got his hands on the wall first (56.29), and freshman teammate Calvin Yang came in 2nd in 56.79. Yang was the only swimmer in the field to come home in under 30 seconds, posting a 29.73 on the 2nd 50. Yang then got the better of Wu in the 200 breast, where Yale punched a 1-2 finish again, posting an Ivy League-leading 2:03.38 to Wu’s 2:05.00. Yang got out to the early lead, touching the halfway mark at 59.68, over 1.5 seconds faster than Wu.

Nianguo Liu posted a decisive win in the 200 free, breaking 1:40 for a 1:38.98, the 2nd fastest time in the Ivy League this Fall. He went on to get out-touched by Henry Gaissert in the 100 free. Gaissert posted a 45.11, with Liu coming in just behind in 45.32. Albert Gwo came in 3rd in that race after touching out Gaissert by .03 seconds for the win in the 50 free, 20.42 to 20.45 Gwo also threw down a 19.93 anchor split on the winning Columbia 200 medley relay (1:30.54). That anchor split powered Columbia over Yale, which finished just 02 seconds behind, at 1:30.56. Yale’s anchor came from Max Bottene, who split 20.25. Gaissert had the only sub-45 split in the 400 free relay, powering Yale to a win (3:02.46) with a 44.79 on the anchor leg.

Ryan Huizing was the only swimmer in the 100 fly to break 50 seconds, roaring to a victory with a time of 49.84. Jonathan Suckow is continuing his streak of dominating diving in the Ivy League, taking both the 1 and 3 meter decisively. Suckow took the 1 meter with a score of 388.42, outpacing the field by 50 points. His Margin was even bigger in the 3 meter, where he scored 404.10 points, winning by 57.30 points.

PRESS RELEASE – YALE:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale men’s swimming and diving team defeated Columbia 168-132 on Saturday, Nov. 10, claiming a win over their first Ivy League opponent for the 2018-19 season. The Bulldogs showed determination and resolve throughout the meet as they continue to build their momentum.

Kicking off the meet, Yale’s relays took second and third in the 200-yard medley relay. The ‘A’ relay – senior Edward Stolarski, sophomore Tim Dorje Wu, junior Ryan Huizing and junior Max Bottene – barely missed out on the top finish by two hundredths of a second at 1:30.56.

Undeterred, the Bulldogs bounced back, bolstered by numerous strong performances by the Class of 2022. As team captain Adrian Lin remarked, “The Class of 2022 really stepped up and pushed our entire team to perform at a higher level.”

Immediately following the relay, first year Liam Bogart pulled ahead of a pack of Columbia swimmers to convincingly win the 1000-yard freestyle at 9:28.62, scoring Yale’s first win. Bogart followed up with a runner-up finish in the 500-yard freestyle later in the meet.

The first years also found great success throughout the stroke events. In the breaststroke events, Wu and first year Calvin Yang pushed each other to take first and second in both the 100-yard and 200-yard breaststrokes. Wu pulled ahead to touch first in the 100-yard breaststroke at 56.29 with Yang just behind in runner-up at 56.79. In the 200-yard breaststroke, Yang got off to a strong start and held onto the lead to win the event at 2:03.38 with Wu following up in second.

In the 100-yard backstroke, sophomore Tyler Harmon had a great finish to his race, claiming first at 49.61. Stolarski also finished third in the event. First year Cristian Bell claimed another win for the Bulldogs in the 200-yard backstroke at 1:49.37 with Harmon touching at third.

The Bulldogs also found wins in both butterfly events. In the 100-yard butterfly, Huizing and Gaissert swam in a tight race with the top finished separated by less than a half second. Down over a second at the 50-yard mark, Huizing made a dramatic comeback to out-touch his opponent for first at 49.84. Gaissert followed closely behind in third at 50.17. In the 200-yard butterfly sophomore Patrick Frith also swam tight race and managed to stave off the Columbia swimmers to touch first at 1:50.70.

Showing his versatility in all the strokes, first year Andrew Schuler claimed first place in the 200-yard individual medley at 1:51.97. Junior Tristan Furnary followed closely behind in third place.

In the freestyle events, the Bulldogs fell just short in several races, but posted strong performances nonetheless. In the 50-yard freestyle, Gaissert just barely missed first to his Columbia opponent by two hundredths of a second. Remaining steadfast, Gaissert defeated his opponent in their rematch in the 100-yard freestyle, touching first at 45.11. Sophomore Jonathan Liao also posted a strong swim in the 200-yard freestyle, taking runner-up 1:40.94.

The Yale divers also performed well in the one-meter and three-meter diving events. In the one-meter, sophomore Christian DeVol finished runner-up with 332.32 points with sophomore Timmy Luz and first year Owen Stevens following up in third and fourth, respectively. DeVol also finished runner-up in the three-meter diving.

Closing out the meet strongly, Yale took first and third in the 400-yard freestyle relay. The ‘A’ relay – Huizing, Bottene, Lin and Gaissert – took the top place with a time of 3:02.46. With their second win behind them, the Bulldogs look ahead towards the Ohio State Invitational next week.

“Today was a hard fought victory against an experienced Columbia team,” said Jim Henry, the Robert J.H. Kiphuth Coach of Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving. “There were gutsy performances throughout the meet that fueled the entire team. We are looking forward to taking the momentum from today to the Ohio State Invitational next week.”

PRESS RELEASE – COLUMBIA:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Four different Lions earned individual victories, but the Columbia men’s swimming and diving program fell 168-132 to Yale on Saturday afternoon in New Haven, Connecticut.

“It was a very exciting meet,” said head coach Jim Bolster . “Both teams swam really well. If you look at the times, the meet was incredibly close. There were five or six events that were decided by a tenth of a second, but unfortunately none of them went our way. We weren’t quite as sharp as we had been opening weekend, and I think had we been it might’ve been a different outcome. We just came up a little short, but I thought that the guys put forth a really nice effort. We’re really closely match with both Penn and Yale, so it was very exciting. Good racing.”

Columbia got out to a strong start as junior Cole Stevens , junior Nian-Guo Liu , first-year Jonas Kistorp and sophomore Albert Gwo teamed up to win the 200-yard medley relay in 1:30.54, but the Bulldogs would go on to win four of the next five individual events and take control of the meet.

Sophomore diver Jonathan Suckow continued his dominance, sweeping both boards for the third time in as many outings this season. Suckow claimed the top spot on 3-meter with a score of 404.10, which was 49.30 points ahead of Yale’s second-place finisher. Kevin Fulton placed third in the event with a 324.68 tally. On the 1-meter springboard, Suckow posted a 388.42 to win the event.

“This was a very high-quality competition all around,” said head diving coach Scott Donie . “Four out of the six divers were above the NCAA Zone qualifying score in the 3-meter competition. Very proud of our guys today.”

The Lions saw success in many of the individual freestyle events, winning the 50, 200 and 500, while earning runner-up finishes in the 100 and 1,000 as well.

Liu won the 200 freestyle for the third time this season, stopping the clock at 1:38.98. First-year Shawn Lou finished third in the event with a time of 1:41.22.

Gwo picked up his second-consecutive Ivy League victory in the 50 free, coming into the wall in 20.42 to out-touch Yale’s Henry Gaissert (20.45). Kistorp placed third in the race with a time of 20.85.

In the 500 freestyle, senior Brian Tsau claimed the top spot with a time of 4:34.41, while Jack Scanlon was third in the event at 4:39.17. It was Tsau’s second win in the event this season after finishing first against Army in the season opener.

The Lions will continue Ivy League action new weekend, traveling to face defending conference champion Harvard on Friday, Nov. 16, at 3 p.m. ET.