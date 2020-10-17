Cali Condors Overtake Defending Champs: Team Standings After Meet 1

2020 International Swimming League

Friday, October 16: 4PM-6PM Local Time (10AM-12 noon U.S. Eastern, 11PM-1AM J+1 Japan)

Saturday, October 17: 8PM-10PM Local Time (2PM-4PM U.S. Eastern, 3AM-5AM J+1 Japan)

Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary

Short Course Meters (SCM) format

2020 ISL Scoring Format

Teams: Energy Standard, Cali Condors, LA Current, NY Breakers

Full Meet 1 Results (PDF)

After ISL Meet 1, the Cali Condors have one meet win over last year’s defending champions, Energy Standard. The current overall league standings include the 4 teams who have competed so far: Cali Condors, Energy Standard, LA Current, and NY Breakers.

How Standings Work

At each of the 10 regular season meets, teams will score points relative to how they finish in the meet:

1st place – 4 points

2nd place – 3 points

3rd place – 2 points

4th place – 1 point

Unlike in individual races, there are no jackpot points, therefore a team won’t gain extra points for winning a match by a huge margin. For example, the Condors won match #1 by 103 points, but they still only scored 4 points in the overall standings.

Jackpot points made a huge difference this year. On paper, Energy Standard seemed to have the strongest roster but multiple wins by Caeleb Dressel, top swims by Lilly King and Molly Hannis in the 50m breast skins race, and extreme point stealing swims by Olivia Smoliga and King widened the Cali Condor’s lead. After day 1, Energy Standard was only behind the Condors by 45 points, but jackpot swims more than doubled that gap.

One change from last year’s ISL is that there are no divisions by continent (that we know of). Last year those continental divisions allowed the top 2 American teams and top 2 European teams to move onto the semifinals. This means that this season the top 8 teams overall, regardless of continent, will move onto the semifinals.

A second change from last year is the addition of 2 new ISL teams, bringing the total number of competing teams to 10.

Current Standings After Meet 1