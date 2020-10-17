SwimSwam Podcast: King, Hannis, Lezak Breakdown Condors Monumental Victory

On the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with the Lilly King, Molly Hannis, and Jason Lezak of the Cali Condors, who handed Energy Standard their first loss in ISL history. King described what she expected in her return to racing, saying she mainly just wanted to win and that the condors have a great team chemistry. Hannis echoed King’s sentiments and told us of her travel dilemma when first getting to Budapest. Lezak gives us an inside look into the “ISL Bubble” and what managing a team of pro athletes has been like.

