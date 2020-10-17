Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 ISL Match 1 – King, Murphy and Sjostrom Sweep MVP Awards (PRIZE MONEY)

2020 International Swimming League – Match 1

The first match of the 2020 International Swimming League season is in the books and Cali Condors’ Lilly King was all alone at the top of the MVP standings. King earned 87.5 points over the two-day contest, leading second-place Ryan Murphy of LA Current by 13 points. Energy Standard’s Sarah Sjostrom, the MVP for the 2019 season, trailed King by 21 points.

King has never lost a race in ISL. She won all her individual events and all the medley relays she swam last season. And she kicked off 2020 with individual event wins in the 50 breast, 100 breast, and 200 breast. She also snagged another gold in the women’s 400 medley relay. What put her ahead of the prolific Sjostrom, however, were the skins race and the jackpot points King stole from competitors who did not meet the time differential. In 2020, the team that wins the medley relay gets to choose the stroke for the skins contest. CAC chose breaststroke and they shut out the three other teams with two entrants -King and Molly Hannis- in the final. King won all three rounds of the 50 breast skins, and with tons of jackpot points.

Lilly King Points Scored
200 Breast 15
50 Breast 19
Women’s Medley Relay 4.5
100 Breast 24
50 Breast Skins * 25
Total MVP Points 87.5

In addition to the $20,400 in prize money she earned for her racing, King bagged a $10,000 bonus for her 87.5 MVP points.

Murphy’s results were similar to King’s. He won the 50 back and 100 back, was runner-up in the 200 back, was on the winning medley relay, and won all three rounds of the 50 back skins contest. His performances earned him 74.5 MVP points, corresponding to a $6,000 bonus on top of the $22,000 he took home in race winnings.

Ryan Murphy Points Scored
200 Back 7
50 Back 24
Men’s Medley Relay 4.5
100 Back 10
50 Back Skins * 29
Total MVP Points 74.5

Sjostrom finished third in the MVP standings with 66.5 points and a $4,000 bonus. She also won $15,200 in prize money for her racing. Sjostrom won the 100 fly, 50 free, 100 free, and 100 IM and contributed to the first-place women’s 4×100 free and mixed 4×100 free relays. She was runner-up in the 50 fly and took 2nd with the women’s 4×100 medley relay, and she placed 3rd in the 200 free.

Sarah Sjostrom Points Scored
100 Fly 9
Women’s Free Relay 4.5
50 Free 10
Women’s Medley Relay 3.5
100 Free 10
100 IM 12
200 Free 6
50 Fly 7
Mixed Free Relay 4.5
Total MVP Points 66.5

* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the skins rounds are divided in half.

PRIZE MONEY FORMAT

Athletes and relays earn money for top-4 finishes under the following system, which we’ve simplified below:

Regular Season Matches

  1st place 2nd place 3rd place 4th place
Individual 2400 USD 1600 USD 800 USD 400 USD
Full Relay 4800 USD 3200 USD 1600 USD 800 USD
Skins Round 1 2400 USD 1600 USD 800 USD 400 USD
Skins Round 2 2400 USD 1600 USD 800 USD 400 USD
Skins Round 3 4800 USD 1600 USD

MVP Bonus in Regular Season Matches

  • 1st: 10,000 USD
  • 2nd 6,000 USD
  • 3rd 4,000 USD

The ISL confirmed to SwimSwam on Saturday that where relevant, Jackpot swims can also steal prize money.

Full Individual Awards Prize Money List After Match 1:

name team pts indiv relay skins mvp total
KING Lilly CAC 87.5 7600 1200 11600 10000 30400
MURPHY Ryan LAC 74.5 6800 1200 14000 6000 28000
SJOSTROM Sarah ENS 66.5 12000 3200 0 4000 19200
SMOLIGA Olivia CAC 56 6000 2400 0 0 8400
DRESSEL Caeleb CAC 52.5 10400 1200 0 0 11600
MARGALIS Melanie CAC 52 8000 0 0 0 8000
SHYMANOVICH Ilya ENS 40.5 5600 800 0 0 6400
SHIELDS Tom LAC 40 5600 2400 0 0 8000
GASTALDELLO Beryl LAC 38.5 6400 1200 0 0 7600
HAUGHEY Siobhan ENS 38 5600 2400 0 0 8000
FLICKINGER Hali CAC 32 4800 0 0 0 4800
SEEBOHM Emily ENS 31 4000 800 0 0 4800
MANAUDOU Florent ENS 29.5 5600 800 0 0 6400
le CLOS Chad ENS 28.5 2400 2800 0 0 5200
KOCH Marco NYB 27 4000 0 0 0 4000
RESS Justin CAC 24 3200 0 1600 0 4800
ROONEY Maxime LAC 23.5 1200 2400 0 0 3600
KAWECKI Radoslaw CAC 23.5 2800 0 0 0 2800
DAHLIA Kelsi CAC 22.5 1200 1600 0 0 2800
BROWN Erika CAC 21.5 400 1600 0 0 2000
WOOD Abbie NYB 21.5 3600 200 0 0 3800
HANNIS Molly CAC 21.5 1600 400 2400 0 4400
LITCHFIELD Joe NYB 21 800 0 400 0 1200
RAPSYS Danas ENS 21 4000 0 0 0 4000
PILATO Benedetta ENS 20.5 3200 0 2400 0 5600
GORBENKO Anastasia LAC 20 2400 0 0 0 2400
SURKOVA Arina NYB 19.5 1200 200 0 0 1400
RYLOV Evgeny ENS 19.5 1600 800 0 0 2400
SELISKAR Andrew LAC 19.5 2400 400 0 0 2800
ANDREW Michael NYB 18 800 0 0 0 800
LITCHFIELD Max ENS 18 2400 0 0 0 2400
STEWART Coleman CAC 17.5 2400 0 800 0 3200
NELSON Beata CAC 17 3200 400 0 0 3600
WEITZEIL Abbey LAC 16.5 0 1200 0 0 1200
GKOLOMEEV Kristian LAC 16.5 400 1600 0 0 2000
SHKURDAI Anastasiya ENS 15.5 2000 800 0 0 2800
LICON Will LAC 15.5 1600 1200 0 0 2800
LIMA Felipe ENS 15.5 2400 200 0 0 2600
AUBOCK Felix NYB 14.5 1600 200 0 0 1800
MUREZ Andi LAC 14 400 800 0 0 1200
SILVA FRANCA Felipe LAC 14 1200 400 0 0 1600
HINDS Natalie CAC 13.5 0 1600 0 0 1600
HVAS Tomoe LAC 13.5 2400 0 0 0 2400
CIESLAK Marcin CAC 13 1600 0 0 0 1600
SMALL Meghan CAC 13 800 0 0 0 800
CLAREBURT Lewis NYB 13 400 0 0 0 400
SMITH Brendon NYB 13 2400 0 0 0 2400
RICHARDS Matthew NYB 12.5 400 0 0 0 400
SCHEFFER Fernando LAC 12.5 2400 0 0 0 2400
HEIDTMANN Jacob LAC 12 2000 0 0 0 2000
WASICK Kasia NYB 11.5 400 400 0 0 800
BLUME Pernille ENS 11 0 1400 0 0 1400
ESCOBEDO Emily NYB 10.5 1600 0 0 0 1600
JAKABOS Zsuzsanna ENS 10.5 1200 0 0 0 1200
FERREIRA Marco LAC 10.5 0 2000 0 0 2000
CHIMROVA Svetlana NYB 10 1600 200 0 0 1800
CLARK Imogen ENS 10 400 200 400 0 1000
BILIS Simonas ENS 10 0 2000 0 0 2000
GREVERS Matthew ENS 10 0 200 0 0 200
SCHMITT Allison CAC 9.5 1600 0 0 0 1600
MAJCHRZAK Kacper CAC 9 0 400 0 0 400
KAPAS Boglarka NYB 9 400 0 0 0 400
WANG Eddie CAC 8.5 800 0 0 0 800
GASSON Helena LAC 8 400 0 0 0 400
STUPIN Maxim ENS 8 400 0 0 0 400
SHEVTSOV Sergey ENS 8 0 1000 0 0 1000
KOLESNIKOV Kliment ENS 7.5 0 800 0 0 800
SKIERKA Jakub NYB 7 400 0 0 0 400
DAVIES Georgia ENS 7 0 200 0 0 200
McLAUGHLIN Katie LAC 6.5 0 800 0 0 800
ZIRK Kregor ENS 6.5 0 200 0 0 200
WADDELL Tevyn NYB 6.5 0 0 0 0 0
OTTESEN Jeanette NYB 6 0 0 0 0 0
STEWART Kendyl LAC 6 0 0 0 0 0
DELOOF Ali LAC 6 400 0 0 0 400
RENSHAW Molly NYB 6 800 0 0 0 800
BAQLAH Khader CAC 6 0 400 0 0 400
TIMMERS Pieter NYB 6 0 400 0 0 400
TELEGDY Adam NYB 5.5 0 0 0 0 0
HAAS Townley CAC 5.5 0 1200 0 0 1200
SEBASTIAN Julia LAC 5 0 0 0 0 0
PRENOT Josh LAC 5 400 0 0 0 400
CARTER Dylan LAC 5 0 0 0 0 0
BENTZ Gunnar CAC 5 400 0 0 0 400
WIERLING Damian NYB 5 0 400 0 0 400
CHRISTOU Apostolos LAC 5 0 400 0 0 400
BANIC Maddie ENS 4.5 0 1200 0 0 1200
DRESSEL Sherridon CAC 4.5 0 400 0 0 400
BANIC Madeline ENS 4.5 0 200 0 0 200
SWITKOWSKI Jan NYB 4 0 200 0 0 200
GUNES Viktoriya ENS 4 0 0 0 0 0
SZARANEK Mark CAC 4 0 0 0 0 0
KESELY Ajna NYB 4 0 0 0 0 0
JACKSON Tate CAC 4 0 0 0 0 0
LARSON Breeja ENS 3.5 0 800 0 0 800
WILBY James NYB 3.5 0 0 0 0 0
TETZLOFF Alyssa LAC 3.5 0 0 0 0 0
USTINOVA Daria S NYB 3.5 0 200 0 0 200
MARSH Alyssa LAC 2 0 0 0 0 0
PROUD Ben ENS 2 0 0 0 0 0
CORDES Kevin CAC 1.5 0 0 0 0 0
NEAL Lia CAC 1.5 0 0 0 0 0
BURCHILL Veronica CAC 1.5 0 0 0 0 0
BECKER Bowe CAC 1.5 0 0 0 0 0
POPRAWA Michal NYB 1.5 0 0 0 0 0
BRO Signe NYB 1 0 0 0 0 0
GOLDING Chloe NYB 0.5 0 0 0 0 0
van VLIET Tamara ENS 0.5 0 0 0 0 0
VASEY Sarah NYB 0.5 0 0 0 0 0
SARGENT Makayla LAC 0 0 0 0 0 0
HARVEY Mary-Sophie ENS -1 0 0 0 0 0
RASMUS Claire LAC -1 0 0 0 0 0
SMITH Kierra LAC -2 0 0 0 0 0

In This Story

16
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
16 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Samesame
3 hours ago

Sarah beat Lily if you ignore the skins. Plus Lily got 24 points for her 100 breast alone due to jackpot. Sarah did 9 events which is amazing really. Don’t get me wrong, they are both amazing. I just hate the jackpots. As someone else said, poor Molly got her points And money “stolen” by her teammate. Seems rough.

24
-9
Reply
Samesame
Reply to  Samesame
3 hours ago

Plus Imogen Clark came 4th in the second round of skins, and ends up with less points then the person who came 5th in the first round of skins ? What the ?

18
0
Reply
M D E
Reply to  Samesame
2 hours ago

Jackpots increase the value of breaststrokers and single stroke specialists.

It isn’t a good or bad thing, it is just different.

I like it. Increases the importance of having a strong roster overall instead of it being all about the small handful of versatile elite swimmers like Sjostrom and Dressel.

Lily King completely destroying everyone is no less impressive.

12
-4
Reply
SAMUEL HUNTINGTON
3 hours ago

Sjostrom was incredible, it’s definitely strange to see her 21 points behind King (who was fantastic !).

10
-3
Reply
swimfan210_
Reply to  SAMUEL HUNTINGTON
3 hours ago

Skins…this will be kind of unfair moving forward. Cali has the best women’s team and will probably win the relay, and because breaststroke is their team’s big strength and they will probably choose it, every time Cali is in the meet they will pick breast for women’s skins and King will almost always get a big role. So, because some teams just have better rosters than others and are more likely to win relays, it could be kind of boring and unfair in terms of skins, because teams are always trying to do their best.

5
-4
Reply
AvidSwimFan
Reply to  swimfan210_
2 hours ago

I kinda like the idea that a winning team can play to their strengths to decide which stroke they want to race for skins. Kinda unfair it’s always free. I like the variation in ISL compared with the Olympics or Worlds.

8
-1
Reply
Guerra
3 hours ago

Awesome! Thank you to Lily for carrying on the greatness of Indiana University and the GOAT, Coach Ray Looze! We’re proud of you and I’m going to wear my Ray Looze “Coach of the Year” t-shirt on my date tonight! God bless Indiana University!

2
-6
Reply

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!