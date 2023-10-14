Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Caeleb Dressel on Negative Splitting 200 Free: “I need to send that a little quicker”

Comments: 2

FLORIDA VS. VIRGINIA

  • Friday, Oct. 13, 2023
  • Stephen C. O’Connell Center
    • Gainesville, Florida
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • All races can be watched here
  • Results on MeetMobile: “UF vs. VIRGINIA”
  • Editor’s note: everyone is wearing practice suits, including pros.

Yesterday at the Florida/Virginia Dual meet, Caeleb Dressel swam a 200y free (exhibition) and went 1:34.9, swimming 47.5/47.4. After the race, Dressel admitted he was a bit timid about taking it out and needs to hit the gas at the beginning of the race.

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
oxyswim
26 seconds ago

If you’re going to put something in quotations in the headline, please be completely accurate on the quote.

0
0
Reply
PFA
34 minutes ago

Ah yes a man of rocket league thought he also does fort and just doesn’t tell anyone his name tag in it

1
-1
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!