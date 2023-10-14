Caeleb Dressel on Negative Splitting 200 Free: “I need to send that a little quicker”

FLORIDA VS. VIRGINIA
- Friday, Oct. 13, 2023
- Stephen C. O’Connell Center
- Gainesville, Florida
- SCY (25 yards)
- All races can be watched here
- Results on MeetMobile: “UF vs. VIRGINIA”
- Editor’s note: everyone is wearing practice suits, including pros.
Yesterday at the Florida/Virginia Dual meet, Caeleb Dressel swam a 200y free (exhibition) and went 1:34.9, swimming 47.5/47.4. After the race, Dressel admitted he was a bit timid about taking it out and needs to hit the gas at the beginning of the race.
If you’re going to put something in quotations in the headline, please be completely accurate on the quote.
