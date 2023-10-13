WATCH: Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky Race 200 Free At Florida vs. Virginia Dual

FLORIDA VS. VIRGINIA

Friday, Oct. 13, 2023

Stephen C. O’Connell Center Gainesville, Florida

SCY (25 yards)

Results on MeetMobile: “UF vs. VIRGINIA”

An early-season dual meet showdown between Florida and Virginia got underway on Friday morning in Gainesville, but the college swimmers weren’t the only ones getting some October racing in.

In an exhibition heat of the 200 free, members of the Florida pro group got in on the action, most notably American superstars Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky.

Dressel won the race in a time of 1:34.98, just over a second outside of his lifetime best of 1:33.75 set in November 2018. He impressively negative-split the event, opening in 47.51 before closing in 47.47.

Dressel’s Splits:

22.85

47.51 (24.66)

1:11.40 (23.89)

1:34.98 (23.58)

Ledecky edged out Natalie Hinds to finish as the top female in the heat in a time of 1:46.37, with her personal best standing at 1:40.36 from the 2017 NCAA Championships.

Ledecky’s Splits:

25.17

51.95 (26.78)

1:19.27 (27.32)

1:46.37 (27.10)

RACE VIDEO

The heat also featured Mark Szaranek touching 2nd in 1:36.82, Brennan Gravley 3rd in 1:40.78, Hinds at 1:46.65, Bobby Finke swimming backstroke in 1:46.87 and Nina Kucheran racing the 200 IM in 2:13.24. Eric Friese clocked 20.42 for the first 50 of free before cruising the rest of the way.