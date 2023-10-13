2023 World Cup – Athens: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – ATHENS

Friday, October 13th – Sunday, October 15th

Athens, Greece

LCM (50m)

Prelims 9:00am (EEST)/ 2:oo am (EDT)

Finals 6:00 pm (EEST)/ 11:00 am (EDT)

The second of three stops on the 2023 World Cup circuit is underway in Athens, Greece. Tonight’s finals session is a packed one, featuring 11 events.

DAY 1 FINALS EVENT SCHEDULE

The session starts at 6:00 pm local time, 11:00 am Eastern Time

Women’s 400 free – final

Men’s 400 free – final

Women’s 50 back – final

Men’s 200 back – final

Women’s 200 fly – final

Men’s 100 fly – final

Women’s 200 breast – final

Men’s 100 breast – final

Women’s 50 free – final

Men’s 50 free – final

Women’s 4×100 Medley relay – final

The first stop in Berlin saw 13 events have their World Cup Records rewritten with current series leaders Kaylee McKeown and Qin Haiyang doing the brunt of the damage rewriting three each. Much like at the World Championships in Fukuoka, McKeown and Qin swept their individual disciplines and would look to repeat that feat tonight in Athens.

Qin enters as the top seed in the 100 breast and will look to hold off the same contingent of swimmers from Berlin, in the likes of Arno Kamminga, Caspar Corbeau, and Adam Peaty. This morning Qin swam a 59.52 to claim lane 4, with Kamminga’s 59.74 the only other time under 1:00.

Lane 4 in the women’s 50 backstroke will be occupied by McKeown, who won the event in Berlin by over half a second and will face off, again, against the Canadian pair of Kylie Masse and Ingrid Wilm, as well as newcomers to the circuit, Candian Maggie MacNeil and Sweden’s Louise Hansson. To note, MacNeil is the World Record holder in the short course meters version of this event.

Looking to defend her win and new record from Berlin will be New Zealand’s Erika Fairweather. Fairweather swam away from the field, touching in a time of 4:01.09 ahead of Australia’s Lani Pallister, whose 4:02.07 was also under the old record. The pair will look to do battle again tonight, occupying lanes 4 and 5, respectively, tonight.

Trailing McKeown and Qin in the rankings are China’s Zhang Yufei and Italy’s Thomas Ceccon. Zhang will look to keep pace with McKeown by repeating her win in the women’s 200 fly, while Ceccon will try to do the same in the men’s 200 back but enters as the #2 seed behind South Africa’s Pieter Coetze, who was .29 faster this morning.

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 3:55.58 – Ariarne Titmus, Australia (2023)

World Cup Record: 4:01.09 – Erika Fairweather, New Zealand (2023)

World Junior Record: 3:56.08 – Summer McIntosh, Canada (2023)

PODIUM:

New Zealand’s Erika Fairweather led at the halfway point, with Australian Lani Pallister and the USA’s Claire Weinstein trailing closely behind. Fairweather and Pallister duked it out over the back with Fairweather repeating her win from Berlin.

Her time of 4:01.90 was just a little off the World Cup record that she swam last weekend. Fairweather used a strong back half to pull away from Pallister, splitting 59.77 over the last 100 (the only sub-1:00 split). For her part, Pallister swam 4:02.47, which also was a little slower than the 4:02.07 she clocked last weekend.

Rounding out the podium was American Claire Weinstein, who was within a second of the leaders at the 200 but faded over the last 200 to touch four seconds back of the winner. Weinstein’s time is a marked improvement from her time in Berlin, where she swam 4L18.56 to place 8th in the final.

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 3:40.07 – Paul Biedermann, Germany (2009)

World Cup Record: 3:43.91 – Danas Rapsys, Lithuania (2019)

World Junior Record: 3:44.31 – Petar Mitsin, Bulgaria (2023)

PODIUM:

GOLD: Danas Rapsys (LTU) – 3:48.64

SILVER: Kieran Smith (USA) – 3:49.46

BRONZE: Henrik Christiansen (NOR) -3:49.70

Much like Fairweather in the previous event, Danas Rapsys repeated his win from Berlin using a strong last 50 to pass Kieran Smith and take the win in 3:48..64. Rapsys was a little slower than the 3:44.86 he swam last weekend, a final that he was scratched into.

Smith of the USA was in 3rd at the 200 and moved up to 1st until being passed on the last 50, being outsplit by Rapsys by .90 in the last 50. Norway’s Henrik Christiansen held off the fast-charging Dimitrios Markos to nab 3rd in a time of 3:49.70.

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 26.98 – Liu Xiang, China (2018)

World Cup Record: 27.24 – Kaylee McKeown , Australia (2023)

World Junior Record: 27.49 – Minna Atherton, Australia (2016)

PODIUM:

Well, that record didn’t last long. Kaylee McKeown, fresh off of sweeping the backstroke events in Berlin picked up where she let off by crushing the field and the week-old record posting a new personal best and new Oceanic record of 27.02. McKeown led from the get go posting the fastest reaction time in the field of .54. Her previous best stood at 27.08, a time that won her gold at Worlds.

Not only was the time impressive, but also the margin of victory of .92 is quite astonishing, which just goes to show the form that McKeown is in. Nabbing 2nd, the same spot as in Berlin, was Canadian backstroker Ingrid Wilm, who finished in 27.94.

Showing off some great depth, Canada’s Kylie Masse and Maggie MacNeil duked it out for 3rd, with the veteran Masse getting to the wall in 27.95 over MacNeil’s 28.18.

Notably, last weekend’s bronze medalist Maaike de Waard faded to 7th, touching in 28.45.

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol, United States (2009)

World Cup Record: 1:53.17 – Mitch Larkin, Australia (2015)

World Junior Record: 1:55.14 – Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia (2017)

PODIUM:

Making his first appearance at a World Cup stop this year, Pieter Coetze certainly made a mark. Just 3rd at the 100, the South African used the only sub-:29 last 50 to surge to the win in a time of 1:56.32.

He passed the early leader, Italy’s Thomas Ceccon, who had a surprising win last weekend in the 200. Ceccon’s time of 1:56.49 was faster than the 1:56.64 he posted last weekend and stands as a new personal best. Ceccon’s addition of this event to his schedule may point to a shift in training as he prepares for the 2024 Olympics.

Rounding out of the podium and repeating his bronze medal from Worlds was Swiss swimmer Roman Mityukov, who, like Coetze, is making his 1st appearance at the World Cup.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: 2:01.81 – Liu Zige, China (2009)

World Cup Record: 2:06.33 – Cammile Adams, United States (2015)

World Junior Record: 2:04.06 – Summer McIntosh, Canda (2023)

PODIUM:

GOLD: Zhang Yufei (CHN) – 2:06.73

(CHN) – 2:06.73 SILVER: Katie Grimes (USA) – 2:08.70

BRONZE: Tanigawa Ageha (JPN) – 2:12.01

Zhang Yufei was out like a bat touching at the halfway point in 59.44, the only swimmer under 1:00 and leading Katie Grimes by over a second. Gunning for the World Cup record, Zhang fell just short, touching the wall in 2:06.73. Zhang’s time tonight was a little faster than her winning time in Berlin, which was 2:07.11.

Sitting in 2nd for the whole race was the American Grimes who grabbed her first medal of the weekend in a time of 2:08.70. Zhang and Grimes were the only swimmers under 2:12 as Japan’s Tanigawa Ageha grabbed 3rd in 2:12.01.

Of note, Claire Weinstein and Valentine Dumont had a tough double, with both having swum in the finals of the 400 less than an hour ago. Weinstein finished 4th in this event in 2:13.53, while Dumont finished in 2:16.02, which was good for 8th.

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: 49.45 – Caeleb Dressel, United States (2021)

World Cup Record: 51.04 – Chad le Clos, South Africa (2015)

World Junior Record: 50.62 – Kristof Milak, Hungary (2017)

PODIUM:

GOLD: Matt Sates (RSA) – 51.82

SILVER: Michael Andrew (USA)/ Cody Simpson (AUS) – 51.92

Back half speed proved critical in the race for Matt Sates. The South African was just 5th at the 50 turn, touching in 24.39, but powered through the back half (with the fastest split of 27.43 of the race) to nab the win in a time 51.82.

Sates past fellow South African Chad le Clos (who finished in 5th in 52.21) as well as the Aussie pair of Ben Armbruster and Cody Simpson and the US’s Michael Andrew. Andrew led at the 50, touching in 23.68 but would end up being passed by Sates and nearly by Simpson, who would wind up tieing with Andrew at the finish.

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 2:17.55 – Evgeniia Chikunova, Russia (2023)

World Cup Record: 2:22.13 –Tes Schouten, Netherlands (2023)

World Junior Record: 2:19.64 – Viktoria Gunes, Turkey (2015)

PODIUM:

GOLD: Tes Schouten (NED) – 2:23.23

SILVER: Jenna Strauch (AUS) – 2:24.19

BRONZE: Thea Blomsterberg (DEN) – 2:24.34

Perhaps taking inspiration from Sates, Schouten used a strong last 50 to move up from 3rd to grab the win and repeat from last weekend. Her last spit of 36.60 represented the only split sub -:37 and got her to the wall in a time of 2:23.23, just a second off of her World Cup record from Berlin.

Also repeating her silver medal from last weekend was Australian Jenna Strauch, who started out slow at the 1st 50, touching in 4th, to move up to the silver medal. Making her first appearance at a World Cup this year, Dane Thea Blomsterberg grabbed 3rd in a time of 2:24.34, which is less than two seconds off her time of 2:22.42 that she swam to 5th place at Worlds.

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty , Great Britain (2019)

, Great Britain (2019) World Cup Record: 57.69 – Qin Haiyang , China (2023)

, China (2023) World Junior Record: 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy (2017)

PODIUM:

Qin Haiyang kept his role as the most dominant breaststoker in the World taking the win here and repeating atop the podium. Qin’s time of 58.44 was a little off the 57.69 he posted in Berlin. Despite being slower than his week-old record, Qin still won comfortably by over half a second, leading from start to finish.

Improving upon his time from last weekend and moving up from 4th in Berlin to the silver medal here was the American Nic Fink. Fink’s time of 59.28 was exactly .4 faster than last weekend’s. Despite being .3 faster in the first 50 as compared to last weekend, Fink only touched in 4th at the 50 turn, relying on a strong back half to power to the silver medal.

Arno Kaminga was a little off the 59.01 he posted in Berlin but still managed to get on the podium using a strong backhalf to move up from 5th at the turn.

Like last weekend, Great Britain’s Adam Peaty, the World Record holder, was 2nd at the 50 (27.89) but faded, finishing in 6th with a time of 59.98

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 23.61 – Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2023)

World Cup Record: 23.83 – Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2018)

World Junior Record: 24.17 – Claire Curzan, United States (2021)

PODIUM:

GOLD: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 24.10

Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 24.10 SILVER: Cate Campbell (AUS) – 24.54

Cate Campbell (AUS) – 24.54 BRONZE: Torri Huske (USA) – 24.62

Deja Vu? The same top three from Berlin in the women’s 50 appeared atop the podium, here in Athens. Leading the way was the sprint queen herself, Sarah Sjostrom. The Swede powered thru the last 25 to grab the win in 24.10, a little off the 23.95 she posted in Berlin.

Also a little off her time from Berlin was Cate Campbell. Campbell who posted a 24.54 here in Athens swam a 24.11 last weekend, but her effort tonight was enough to hold off the bronze medalist Torri Huske.

The American was the only swimmer on the podium who improved upon her time from Berlin, dropping .04 of a second tonight. Huske had a great start leading the race off of the start but was passed in the last 25 by Sjostrom and Campbell once they got into their stroke.

Cate’s sister Bronte, repeated her 4th place finish touching in 24.70. While both Campbell sister may have hoped to be on the podium together, the pair have started to show that they are still a force to be reckoned with.

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 20.91 – Cesar Cielo, Brazil (2009)

World Cup Record: 21.49 – Vlad Morozov, Russia (2018)

World Junior Record: 21.75 – Michael Andrew, United States (2017)

PODIUM:

GOLD: Michael Andrew (USA) – 21.96

SILVER: Isaac Cooper (AUS) – 22.07

BRONZE: Dylan Carter (TTO) – 22.16

The last individual race of the day saw the American Michael Andrew complete his double and improve upon his silver in the 100 fly by winning the gold medal here. Andrew’s time of 21.96 represents the only sub – :22 time in the field and is an improvement upon the 22.03 that he swam to win silver in Berlin.

Swapping places with Andew was Isaac Cooper, who won the Berlin 50 free in 21.93. This weekend Cooper had to really earn this podium, as he tied for 8th after this morning’s prelims. Cooper beat out Dutch swimmer Sean Niewold and swam out of lane 8 tonight. After posting a 22.49 in the prelims and 22.24 in the swim-off, Cooper swam 22.07 to grab the silver.

After finishing in 8th in the final in Berlin, 1.86 seconds back of Cooper, Trinidad and Tobago’s Dylan Carter roared back, showing off his trademark sprint speed to grab 3rd in a time of 22.16. Coincidentally, last weekend’s 3rd place finisher, Stan Pijnenburg, swapped with Carter and finished 8th this evening in 22.55.

WOMEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

World Record: 3:50.40 – USA (2019)

World Junior Record: 3:58.38 – Canada (2017)

PODIUM: