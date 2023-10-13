Florida vs. Virginia — Dual Meet Live Recap

Florida vs. Virginia

Friday, Oct. 13, 2023

Stephen C. O’Connell Center Gainesville, Florida

SCY (25 yards)

Results on MeetMobile: “UF vs. VIRGINIA”

Editor’s note: everyone is wearing practice suits, including pros.

We’re all set for a thrilling showdown in Gainesville, where freshman star Bella Sims and the No. 7 Florida women will try to take down three-time defending NCAA champion Virginia on Friday.

On the men’s side, the No. 15 Virginia men are attempting to escape with a win against No. 3 Gators, who are led by sophomore sprinter Josh Liendo. The meet features some of the biggest names in coaching, too, with 2024 U.S. Olympic coaches Anthony Nesty (UF) and Todd DeSorbo (UVA) on opposite side of the deck.

Follow along below for live updates:

Women’s 200 Medley Relay

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:36.24

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:37.00

Virginia – 1:35.89 (Gretchen Walsh 23.50, Jasmine Nocentini 26.69, Alex Walsh 23.35, Maxine Parker 22.45) Florida – 1:38.67 Virginia ‘B’ – 1:38.84

The Virginia women started off the session hot with a win in the 200 medley relay in 1:35.89. That’s the best time in the NCAA this season by more than a second, clearing the 1:37.02 that USC swam at the SMU Classic last weekend.

With the graduation of Kate Douglass, Virginia has some shuffling to do on this relay to make their versatile pieces fit. For this relay, they used Gretchen Walsh on backstroke, transfer Jasmine Nocentini on breaststroke, Alex Walsh on fly, and Maxine Parker on the free leg.

Nocentini is the key pivot point this year, and her 26.69 breaststroke split is a sigh of relief for Virginia. That’s already almost as fast as Alex Walsh’s 26.30 at NCAAs last year.

Florida was almost three seconds back, but Isabel Ivey anchored in 22.00, giving a much-needed boost to their sprint group. A 23.18 fly split from Olivia Peoples is already faster than the 23.36 that she split at the NCAA Championships last year. While Florida isn’t going to contend with Virginia in the sprint relays this season, on their own scale, the early-season results are encouraging.

Men’s 200 Medley Relay

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:23.71

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:24.32

Top 3:

Florida “A” – 1:25.82 (Adam Chaney 21.66, Aleksas Savickas 24.43, Josh Liendo 20.70, Macguire McDuff 19.03) Florida “B” – 1:27.87 Virginia “A” – 1:28.38

A deep Florida team finished 1-2 in the men’s 200 medley relay in 1:25.82, which is 2nd in the SEC this season behind only Auburn’s 1:24.49.

Virginia’s men swam a relay of Matt Brownstead (22.14), Tim Connery (24.93), Kamal Muhammad (21.48), and August Lamb (19.83). The Cavaliers didn’t use transfer Anthony Grimm on this relay – a swimmer who, on paper, could occupy any leg of the 200 medley relay and improve it, if he recaptures the form he had in high school.

Grimm is not competing at this meet, as he didn’t make the travel squad. The team was also without All-American breaststroker Noah Nichols.

Women’s 1000 Free

Top 6:

Cavan Gormsen, Virginia – 9:42.49 Caroline Pennington, Florida – 9:49.07 Sophia Knapp, Virginia – 9:50.57 Anna Auld, Florida – 9:57.28 Madison Kolessar, Florida – 9:57.93 Camille DeBoer, Florida – 9:59.43

Virginia freshman Cavan Gormsen has filled the distance gap in the Cavaliers’ lineup pulling off a win in the women’s 1000 free in 9:42.49. All-American Maddie Donohoe swam the race, but was just 7th in 10:06.33.

She beat out Florida’s Caroline Pennington, a transfer from USC, who was 2nd in 9:49.07.

Virginia sophomore Sophia Knapp was 3rd in 9:50.57, which is the best non-split time of her collegiate career in the event. In an event that the Florida women could have won, that 1-3 finish for Gormsen and Knapp gave Virginia a 12-7 event margin.

No Bella Sims in this race, with early hints being that Florida prefers her as a sprint/middle-distance swimmer (though she’s been 9:22 in the 1000 free).

Men’s 1000 Free

Top 6:

Eric Brown, Sophomore, Florida – 9:03.88 Andrew Taylor, Freshman, Florida – 9:05.14 Josh Parent, Freshman, Florida – 9:14.38 Bobby Dinunzio, Freshman, Florida – 9:17.50 Brendan Peacock, Freshman, Florida – 9:23.03

The high school class of 2023 for the Florida men brought in a ton of distance talent, and that was on full display on Friday with a 1-2-3-4-5 finish. The group was led by sophomore Eric Brown, in a time that was five seconds better than he was at this meet last year, and followed by four freshmen.

Virginia’s top finisher was Tanner Hering in 6th in 9:24.55.

Women’s 200 Free

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:42.84

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:47.12

Top 6:

Aimee Canny, Sophomore, Virginia – 1:44.44 Emmay Weyant, Junior, Florida – 1:45.16 Isabel Ivey, Florida, 5th year – 1:45.18 Ella Nelson, Virginia, 5th year – 1:46.26 Reilly Tiltmann, Virginia, junior – 1:48.07

In one of the highlight events of the meet, Virginia sophomore Aimee Canny outpaced a deep field with international-caliber swimmers in the women’s 200 free, swimming 1:44.44.

That time ranks her 2nd in the NCAA so far behind only USC freshman Minna Abraham (1:43.53 at the SMU Classic). Weyant and Ivey rank 3rd and 4th this season.

Virginia won this event 12-7 again, opening up a bit of a gap on Florida early in the meet.

Men’s 200 Free

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:31.74

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:35.79

Top 6:

Jake Mitchell, Florida, Senior – 1:35.06 Macguire McDuff, Florida, Junior – 1:38.64 Sean Sullivan, Florida, Junior – 1:38.88 Alex Hotta, Virginia, Sophomore – 1:39.31 Hayden Bellotti, Virginia, Freshman – 1:39.91

Florida senior Jake Mitchell was dominant in the men’s 200 free, winning in a 1:35.06 that is tops in the SEC this year (by eight tenths) and 4th nationally.

Florida picked up another 1-2-3 finish in this race, a positive sign as one of many teams looking for an opening to earn an NCAA title in the 800 free relay.

Women’s 100 Back

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 50.88

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 53.82

Top 6:

Gretchen Walsh, Virginia, Junior – 50.29 Bella Sims, Florida, Fresman – 51.79 Catherine Choate, Florida, Freshman – 54.12 Carly Novelline, Virginia, Sophomore – 54.52 Aris Runnels, Florida, Junior – 55.07

A show-stopping matchup between two members of the US National Team, it was Virginia junior Gretchen Walsh who won the women’s 100 back in 50.29, beating out Bella Sims (51.79).

The event choice made for a big matchup, but cost Florida points in the team scoring, as there were other races that Sims could have won.

Walsh’s time follows an unsuited 50.05 done at the end of practice a few weeks back.

Walsh set a new NCAA and U.S. Open Record of 48.26 in the event at the 2023 NCAA Championships, and is now regularly going 50-points or better in dual meets, times that were good enough for NCAA titles not too long ago.

Placing 2nd was Florida freshman Bella Sims, who moves to #2 in the nation with a time of 51.79, improving on the 52.64 clocking she produced two weeks ago against Vanderbilt. Sims owns a PB of 50.53 set at Winter Juniors – West in December 2022.

Rounding out the top three was another Gator first-year, Catie Choate, who went 54.12 after setting a season-best of 53.60 against Vanderbilt.

Men’s 100 Back

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 44.71

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 47.47

Top 6:

Adam Chaney, Florida, Senior – 46.99 Jonny Marshall, Florida, Freshman – 47.33 Will Cole, Virginia, Senior – 48.76 Cam Abaqueta, Florida, Sophomore – 49.25 Caleb Maldari, Florida, Freshman – 49.27 Jack Berube, Virginia, Freshman – 50.44

Florida senior Adam Chaney led a 1-2 finish for Florida in the men’s 100 back, splitting 23.29/23.70 en route to a time of 46.99, running down freshman teammate Jonny Marshall for the victory.

Chaney was notably quicker than he was in the Gators’ dual with UVA last season (on Oct. 21) at 47.65.

Marshall was out fast in 22.99, and ended up settling for 2nd in a time of 47.33, just over a second shy of his lifetime best of 46.31.

Florida put four swimmers inside the top five, with UVA senior Will Cole sandwiching the Gators in 3rd in 48.76. Gators Cam Abaqueta (49.25) and Caleb Maldari (49.27) were 4th and 5th.

Women’s 100 Breast

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 58.02

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:01.46

Top 6:

Alex Walsh, Virginia, Senior – 59.37 Jasmine Nocentini, Virginia, Senior – 59.81 Emma Weber, Virginia, Sophomore – 1:00.37 Zoe Skirboll, Virginia, Sophomore – 1:00.82 Grace Rainey, Florida, Freshman – 1:01.72

A lot of non-traditional breaststrokers swam this 100 breast on Friday, led by Alex Walsh, who won in 59.37. She was followed by the aforementioned transfer Jasmine Nocentini in 59.81.

Walsh, though unlikely to swim this race at the NCAA Championships, now ranks 2nd in the NCAA this season behind USC’s Kaitlyn Dobler.

Virginia’s breaststroke group continues to find depth among graduations every year. They went 1-2-3-4 in this race, scoring the maximum 16 point (to just 3 for Florida), blowing the team scoring wide open.

Men’s 100 Breast

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 51.10

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 53.63

Top 6:

Julian Smith, Florida, Junior – 54.18 Aleksas Savickas, Florida, Sophomore – 54.26 Tim Connery, Virginia, Junior – 55.34 Max Iida, Virginia, Junior – 55.88 Kamal Muhammad, Virginia, Sophomore – 56.12 Peter Bretzmann, Florida, Junior – 56.23

Junior Julian Smith edged out sophomore Aleksas Savickas as Florida went 1-2 in the men’s 100 breast, with Smith touching in 54.18 for the victory.

Smith set a PB of 51.34 in the 2023 NCAA prelims where he ultimately finished 14th overall. His time from today’s dual is two-tenths shy of what he went against UVA last season (53.97).

Savickas took 2nd in 54.26, having set a PB of 50.73 en route to a runner-up finish at SECs last season. The Lithuanian native went 53.73 against UVA last season. Cavalier juniors Tim Connery (55.34) and Max Iida (55.88) took 3rd and 4th, respectively, while UVA sophomore Kamal Muhammad was 5th in 56.12. Muhammad, who came to Virginia as more of a fly/IM specialist, is the latest swimmer to develop their breaststroking ability in Charlottesville after coming in with not being a primary focus. His swim today marks just the second time he’s raced the event in college, having logged a PB of 55.03 last season at the Tennessee Invite. Virginia’s Noah Nichols, one of the pre-season favorites for the national title, was notably absent in the race and isn’t entered in the meet.

Women’s 200 Fly

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:52.86

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:59.23

Top 6:

Tess Howley, Virginia, Freshman – 1:54.75 Lainy Kruger, Florida, Freshman – 1:58.29 Abby Harter, Virginia, Senior – 1:58.53 Maggie Schalow, Virginia, Freshman – 2:00.52 Zoe Dixon, Florida, Sophomore – 2:00.68 Amanda Ray, Florida, Senior – 2:00.91

Another big win for a Virginia freshman helps their depth, with US National Team member Tess Howley dominating the 200 fly in 1:54.75. That’s only two seconds shy of her lifetime best in that event.

It’s also the #1 time in the NCAA so far this season ahead of Lindsay Looney’s 1:55.97 for Arizona State on Thursday. Looney swam for the US at the World Championships last summer.

Last year, nobody swam below 1:55 in the 200 fly until November 4.

Men’s 200 Fly

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:40.16

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:45.89

Top 6:

Mason Laur, Florida, Junior – 1:44.14 Joaquin Gonzalez Pinero, Florida, Sophomore – 1:45.52 Sebastien Sergile, Virginia, Sophomore – 1:46.39 Matt Styczen, Virginia, Junior – 1:49.75 Josh Parent, Florida, Freshman – 1:49.79 Evan Keogh, Florida, Freshman – 1:52.81

Florida Junior and US National Team member Mason Laur picked up his first win of the day in the men’s 200 fly, touching in 1:44.14. He and teammate Joaquin Pinero were a dead-heat at the 100-yard mark (49.75-49.80), but Lauer’s last 50 was a second better to blow the race open.

Women’s 50 Free

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 21.63

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 22.67

Men’s 50 Free

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 19.79

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 18.82

Men’s 1M Diving

Zones qualifying score: 300

Women’s 100 Free

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 47.18

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 49.36

Men’s 100 Free

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 41.50

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 43.46

Women’s 200 Back

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:50.50

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:57.07

Men’s 200 Back

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:39.13

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:44.60

Women’s 200 Breast

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 2:05.73

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 2:13.86

Men’s 200 Breast

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:51.09

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:57.44

Women’s 500 Free

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 4:37.89

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 4:47.20

Men’s 500 Free

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 4:10.74

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 4:21.99

Women’s 100 Fly

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 50.69

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 53.63

Men’s 100 Fly

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 44.64

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 47.08

Women’s 3M Diving

Zones qualifying score: 280/235 (6 dives vs. 5 dives)

Women’s 400 IM

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 4:03.62

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 4:17.30

Women’s 400 Free Relay

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 3:14.10

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 3:16.25

Men’s 400 Free Relay