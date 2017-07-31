Caeleb Dressel 2017 World Championships Photo Vault

After an outstanding performance at the 2017 FINA World Championships, Team USA’s Caeleb Dressel has been named Male Swimmer of the Meet. In his first World Championships, Dressel won 7 gold medals. Individually, he won 3 World Championships titles: the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly. He was also a member of 4 champion relays.

Caeleb Dressel 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Caeleb Dressel 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Caeleb Dressel 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Caeleb Dressel 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Caeleb Dressel 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Caeleb Dressel wins 50 free at the 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Caeleb Dressel 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Caeleb Dressel 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Caeleb Dressel and Nathan Adrian – 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Caeleb Dressel 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Caeleb Dressel 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Caeleb Dressel and Nathan Adrian – 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Caeleb Dressel wins 50 free at the 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Caeleb Dressel wins 100 fly at the 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Caeleb Dressel wins 100 fly at the 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Caeleb Dressel 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Caeleb Dressel wins 50 free at the 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Caeleb Dressel 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

EmZee

Dressel and Adrian were 1-2 in the 100 free, not the 50 free as some of the captions say.

Great pictures!

39 minutes 32 seconds ago
Gold Medal Mel Stewart

Thanks. Updated.

2 minutes 16 seconds ago
