After an outstanding performance at the 2017 FINA World Championships, Team USA’s Caeleb Dressel has been named Male Swimmer of the Meet. In his first World Championships, Dressel won 7 gold medals. Individually, he won 3 World Championships titles: the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly. He was also a member of 4 champion relays.
Gold Medal Mel Stewart
by Gold Medal Mel Stewart 2
July 31st, 2017 Photo Fishbowl
2 Comments on "Caeleb Dressel 2017 World Championships Photo Vault"
Dressel and Adrian were 1-2 in the 100 free, not the 50 free as some of the captions say.
Great pictures!
Thanks. Updated.