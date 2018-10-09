Burdisso Forgoes 50 Free Semi To Take On Milak In 100 Fly Final At YOG

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

Tonight’s finals session of the Youth Olympic Games sees just one scratch in the form of Italian swimmer Federico Burdisso‘s withdrawal from the men’s 50m freestyle semi-finals. The 17-year-old European Junior Championships medalist was ranked 13th after prelims with a morning swim of 23.15. His scratch means that a swim-off between 16th place finishers Joshua Liendo of Canada and Guillermo Cruz Zuniga of Mexico, who both touched in 23.28, was deemed no longer needed and both will appear this evening.

Burdisso is preparing himself for the monster battle on his hands tonight in the men’s 100m fly, where he sits as the 2nd seeded swimmer behind Russia’s Andrei Minakov. Both will face Hungary’s Kristof Milak, the teenage powerhouse who has already won 200m freestyle gold here in Buenos Aires and holds a personal best 100m fly time of 50.62. Japan’s Shinnosuke Ishikawa is also a potential medal threat after having thrown down a new Japanese national high school record of 51.92 in August.

The women’s 800m freestyle’s fastest heat will take to the pool this evening as well, where we’ll be treated to a showdown between Argentina’s teen national record holder Delfina Pignatielo and Hungarian European Junior Champion Ajna Kesely.