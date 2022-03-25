Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Brooks Curry on NCAA Title: “I’m liking my range more and more now”

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Michael Hamann.

50 free

  • NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 17.63
  • NCAA Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 17.63
  • American Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 17.63
  • US Open Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 17.63
  • Pool Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 18.20

Top 8 finishers:

  1. Brooks Curry (LSU- Junior): 18.56
  2. Bjoern Seeliger (CAL- Sophomore): 18.59
  3. Jordan Crooks (TENN- Freshman)/Matt Brownstead (UVA- Sophomore): 18.60
  4.  —-
  5. Nyls Korstanje (NCST- Junior): 18.66
  6. Drew Kibler (TEX- Senior): 18.87
  7. Youssef Ramadan (VT- Sophomore): 19.04

LSU’s Brooks Curry, a junior who broke out last summer to make the United State Olympic Team, got his hand on the wall first to win the 50 free in 18.56. He touched just ahead of Cal sophmore Bjoern Seeliger, who finished second in 18.59. Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks and Virginia’s Matt Brownstead tied for third in 18.60, just .01 behind Seeliger. Brownstead’s 18.60 is a new Virginia program record.

In a shocking development, Texas fifth year Cam Auchinachie was disqualified for a false start. His teammate Drew Kibler, who was seeded 2nd after the prelims, slid to 6th in 18.87. With the DQ and Kibler’s slide, that is a net loss of 16 points from seed for Texas in the event and a 28 point net loos on the session.

0
