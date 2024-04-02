British Swim School Speaks on Stroke Development Training for Effective Swim Lessons

Courtesy of British Swim School, a SwimSwam partner.

This past February, British Swim School had the opportunity to present at the United States Swim School Association’s Spring Workshop. The presentation dove into the importance of swim instructors having a strong understanding of stroke development themselves when teaching new swimmers, and how it relates to the effectiveness of their swimming lessons.

Focusing on the practices of incorporating in-service training for swim instructors, specifically on learning proper stroke components, the presentation also highlighted the pass-down of information and teachings to students in learn-to-swim levels.

At British Swim School, we strive for all our instructors, no matter their swimming background, to learn and understand what truly makes up each of the strokes. This empowers swimming instructors with the ability to understand proper teaching progressions, breaking down the basics, and to not only identify incorrect form in swimmers but to also know what corrections to make to ensure proper technique.

Students learning to swim the four competitive strokes within British Swim School progress through three different phases, starting with building a strong foundation, then working towards refinement practices, and then finally introducing endurance. This approach allows students to learn proper swimming with a focus on building a strong technique from the start, and not rushing the process, to ensure that students develop a lifelong, lifesaving skill, but also to foster a love of the sport!

With convenient locations nationwide, British Swim School offers an unparalleled swimming program that emphasizes water safety and creates confident swimmers. Enroll today and experience the British Swim School difference – lessons that combine expert instruction, a nurturing environment, and a proven methodology for developing skilled, passionate swimmers.

About British Swim School

British Swim School, the nation’s most established swim school franchise, with over 40 years in business, believes that every individual, regardless of age or ability, should have the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer. Not only does British Swim Schools give peace of mind to countless families who seek the essential life skills the brand offers their children, but the purpose-driven franchise also offers an exceptional opportunity for entrepreneurs who seek a fulfilling business venture with a sound foundation, low investment, and an easily scalable model. British Swim School currently operates over 350 schools across the United States and Canada.

FOLLOW BRITISH SWIM SCHOOL ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

For more information about British Swim School, visit www.britishswimschool.com.

To learn more about the benefits of British Swim School’s franchising opportunities, visit www.britishswimschoolfranchise.com.