Robert Stapf Named Franchisee of the Year by International Franchise Association

The International Franchise Association (IFA) named Robert Stapf, owner of British Swim School of Hudson Waterfront, as a 2024 Franchisee of the Year. Stapf was honored at the 64th IFA Annual Convention in Phoenix, Arizona for being an outstanding franchise establishment owner-operator.

“I am especially proud of my team,” said Stapf. “This is a recognition for all the hard work they have been doing over the years. I am very grateful to have them, I would have not been able to do this alone. From the outset, our purpose has been to save lives. Each student enrolled in our survival lessons represents a potential life safeguarded.”

Stapf oversees British Swim School of Hudson Waterfront, which serves an area of the New York Metropolitan region. There are nearly a dozen locations that have seen steady growth over the past year.

“This honor is well-deserved, and we couldn’t be happier for Robert,” said Ashley Gundlach, British Swim School President. “He is an example of what is possible within the British Swim School system and we are grateful for his dedication to the brand and enthusiasm for helping to save lives.”

The Franchisee of the Year Award recognizes leading franchise owners from IFA member brands whose outstanding performance and contributions help protect, enhance, and promote the franchise business model. Nominated by their parent company, individuals are selected for their service to their communities, fostering a strong and vibrant workforce, opening the doors for career growth and entrepreneurship, and supporting their fellow franchisees.

“Franchisees of the Year exemplify what franchising is all about – providing opportunity, serving others, and fulfilling the American Dream,” said Matthew Haller, President and CEO of the International Franchise Association. “We are proud to recognize Robert Stapf with the highest honor IFA awards to individual franchisees, and I have no doubt his work is changing lives and making a lasting community impact.”

For more than 40 years, British Swim School has been dedicated to teaching water survival skills by teaching infants, children and adults of all ages the skills needed for water acclimation, water survival, and stroke development. Its mission — ensure that every person, regardless of age or ability, has the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer.

