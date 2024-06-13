British Swim School Adds New Location in Southern California

Courtesy of British Swim School, a SwimSwam partner.

PASADENA, California – British Swim School, the nation’s leading “learn to swim” franchise, proudly announces its new location in Pasadena, California. Opening the second week of May, British Swim School of East Pasadena and owner Brittany Carr Seely will offer lessons at the LA Fitness Hastings Ranch, 355 N. Rosemead Blvd. Pasadena, CA 91107.

A skilled photography professional, Carr Seely has always had an entrepreneurial spirit. During her search for new business opportunities, she thought owning a British Swim School would be a good fit for her. “I’ve always enjoyed volunteering in my children’s schools and being active in my community,” Carr Seely said. “Additionally, I grew up swimming in our family’s and neighbors’ pools and swam competitively when I was a child.”

For over 40 years, British Swim School has been dedicated to teaching water survival skills by teaching infants, children, and adults of all ages the skills needed for water acclimation, water survival, and stroke development. Its mission — ensure that every person, regardless of age or ability, has the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer.

Across the nation, eleven people die every day from unintentional drownings, with nearly 4,000 deaths occurring each year. Research shows that participation in formal swim programs, such as those offered by British Swim School, can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children who are most at risk for deaths caused by drowning. However, the risk of drowning isn’t limited to children: a Red Cross survey found that more than half of all Americans (54%) either can’t swim or don’t have the basic swimming skills needed to save themselves in the event of a water emergency

As a parent Brittany understands the importance of survival skills when it comes to the water. “When my son was a toddler, we rented an Airbnb with a pool, and I had nightmares worrying he would fall in. It was very important to my husband and I to make sure the kids were in swim lessons from the time they were babies. Now that they’re older, I’m excited to have them get into British Swim School’s stroke development program.”

“With every new location, we are getting closer to our goal of making swim education and water safety accessible to all,” said Ashley Gundlach, President of British Swim School. “The Pasadena community is in great hands with Brittany Carr Seely, whose life experiences and dedication to teaching survival skills are invaluable to our network.”

About British Swim School

British Swim School, the nation’s most established swim school franchise, with over 40 years in business, believes that every individual, regardless of age or ability, should have the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer. Not only does British Swim Schools give peace of mind to countless families who seek the essential life skill the brand offers their children but the purpose-driven franchise also offers an exceptional opportunity for entrepreneurs who seek a fulfilling business venture with a sound foundation, low investment, and an easily scalable model. British Swim School currently operates over 350 schools across the United States and Canada.

