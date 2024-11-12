British Swim School, A Leading “Learn To Swim” Provider, Opens Two New South Calgary Locations

Courtesy of British Swim School, a SwimSwam partner.

Calgary, AB – November 12, 2024 – British Swim School, North America’s leading “learn to swim” provider, is thrilled to announce the opening of two new locations in South Calgary, Alberta this October. The new British Swim School locations will be at Holiday Inn Express and Suites Calgary South Macleod Trail and Residence Inn Calgary South. Lessons will begin on October 7, 2024.

First time franchisees Ganesh Bomminayuni and Srinivasa Yedla, both experienced IT professionals with 15 years in the software industry, are behind the two new locations. Their passion for teaching and water safety, coupled with their desire to positively impact the community, led them to British Swim School.

“We were inspired by British Swim School’s focus on water survival programs to suit the littlest of beginners to advanced swimmers,” said Ganesh Bomminayuni, co-owner of British Swim School of South Calgary. “We believe in the importance of teaching swim lessons and are excited to contribute to water safety in our community,” he added.

The new British Swim School locations will offer a variety of programs tailored to meet different needs, including Water Survival Lessons, Water Acclimation, and Stroke Development starting from three months old.

South Calgary’s growing population and emphasis on outdoor water activities make it an ideal location for British Swim School. “With the city expanding rapidly, we see a significant opportunity to promote water safety and skills development,” said Srinivasa Yedla, co-owner of British Swim School of South Calgary. “We’re excited to serve the community and ensure that everyone has the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer,” he added.

With these new locations, British Swim School is proud to continue its legacy of making a difference in communities by helping individuals become confident and skilled swimmers.

About the locations:

Holiday Inn Express and Suites Calgary South Macleod Trail

Address: 12025 Lake Fraser Dr, SE Calgary, AB T2J 7G5

Pool Hours: Tuesday- Thursday: 3pm – 7pm

Book a Swim Lesson: Click here

Residence Inn Calgary South

Address: 3710 Market St SE, Calgary, AB T3M 2P2

Pool Hours: Monday and Friday: 3pm – 7pm

Book a Swim Lesson: Click Here.

About British Swim School

British Swim School, the nation’s most established swim school franchise, with over 40 years in business, believes that every individual, regardless of age or ability, should have the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer. Not only does British Swim Schools give peace of mind to countless families who seek the essential life skill the brand offers their children but the purpose-driven franchise also offers an exceptional opportunity for entrepreneurs who seek a fulfilling business venture with a sound foundation, low investment, and an easily scalable model. British Swim School currently operates over 350 schools across the United States and Canada.

