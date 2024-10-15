British Swim School Dives Into The 2024 ASCA World Clinic

Courtesy of British Swim School, a SwimSwam partner.

British Swim School recently jumped (feet first, of course) into an exciting week in Orlando, FL, for the 2024 ASCA World Clinic. This event brings together some of the best in the sport to share knowledge, trends, and innovative techniques, with this year especially exploring swimming trends from the recent Olympic games.

One of the most rewarding aspects of attending the clinic was the chance to explore and review current stroke trends from top swimmers and coaches. These insights are essential for our team, as they help us to continue to refine our stroke development and swim team preparation curriculums and staff training, to stay ahead of the curve to give our students and instructors the best information possible.

Additionally, it was inspiring to see so many high-level coaches emphasize the importance of early focus on swimming basics and stroke techniques and how that is where top swimmers are first formed, not once they get to the competitive level. The focus on foundational approaches and an early start in swim lessons resonates deeply with our mission at British Swim School. We utilize our survival first approach to create safer swimmers, earlier, but then take those basics to build our swimmer’s stroke development foundations. British Swim School believes that building a strong base not only enhances progression but also instills a lifelong love of swimming in our students. Witnessing this shared commitment among industry leaders reaffirmed our approach and motivated us to continue prioritizing quality instruction.

Beyond the informative sessions, the clinic fostered a wonderful sense of community among attendees. The conversations and connections made during the week were invaluable. Networking with other passionate professionals allowed us to exchange ideas and discuss best practices, further enriching our experience.

As we return from the ASCA World Clinic, we’re excited to integrate what we’ve learned into our programs. Our goal is to provide a safe, fun, and progressive environment for swimmers of all ages and abilities while ensuring they develop the skills they need to thrive in the water.In short, the 2024 ASCA World Clinic was not just a learning experience but a celebration of the swimming community. British Swim School looks forward to applying this fresh knowledge to help our swimmers grow and succeed, one stroke at a time!

