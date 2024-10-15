Duquesne Women Top Day 1, Beat Richmond Head-To-Head On Day 2 of Richmond Duals

2024 Richmond Duals

DAY 1

Hampton, Va. – The Duquesne University swimming & diving team opened its 2024-25 season Friday night at the Richmond Duals in Hampton, Va., securing first place after day one of competition inside the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex.

The Dukes accumulated 782 points through 30 events on day one, securing 22 total medals, including eight first-place finishes. The host Richmond finished in second with 621 points while George Mason (559) and Davidson (512) ended in third and fourth place.

The 400-yard medley relay team kicked things off as the team of senior Haley Scholer , junior Sydney Severini , and freshmen Ashley Freel and Kaitlyn Connors secured the first gold of the night, touching the wall at 3:50.47. Duquesne also captured the bronze in the event as the team of freshman Caitlin Horning , Jessica Burns, Rachel Howard , and sophomore Lexi Sundgren registered a time of 3.55.33.

Scholer would end the event with two more golds and a silver as she secured first-place finishes in the 200-yard freestyle (1:52.65) and the 200-yard backstroke (2:03.69) while taking second in the 50-yard backstroke (27.01).

Along with her first-place finish in the 400-medley relay, Freel captured a gold and a silver in her Duquesne debut. She would take gold in the 200-butterfly while posting a time of 2:05.45 before finishing second in the 100-yard freestyle by touching the wall at 53.16. Also making her Duquesne debut was freshman Jessica Burns, who secured the top time in the 200-breakstroke (2:21.42) while capturing a bronze in the 50-yard breaststroke (30.61).

Senior Orla Egan participated in four events on Friday evening, earning herself a pair of medals. She finished first in the 500-yard freestyle by touching the wall at 5:06.65 before capturing a silver medal in the 400-yard IM, with a time of 4:31.31. freshman Rachel Howard captured a first-place finish of her own after clocking in a time of 25.69 in the 50-yard butterfly.

Duquesne enjoyed a prolific day off the boards, collecting three total medals in the one-meter and three-meter dives. Junior Ashley Felitsky led the way with a pair of top three finishes, taking gold in the one-meter with a total score of 254.20 while securing silver in three-meter (241.05). Senior Julia Doolittle finished in third in the three-meter while posting a final score of 218.55 and junior Kendall Nigh (212.10) and freshman Brianne Dempsey (211.45) ended fourth and fifth in the same event.

Sophomore Lexi Sundgren registered three medals in three of the four events she competed in. While helping the Dukes take bronze in the 400 medley relay, she also took third in the 200-freestyle (1:53.68) and the 500-yard freestyle (5.11.65) on Friday.

Freshman Caitlin Horning collected a pair of medals in her first Duquesne competition, taking silver in the 200-back (2.05.07) while finishing third in the 200-fly (2:10.83). Sophomore Julia Sobun would end in third in the 50-yard butterfly while classmate Abby Philipsen took bronze in the 50-yard backstroke. Freshman Kaitlyn Connors would finish in third in the 50-yard free during her Duquesne debut.

Duquesne concludes the Richmond Duals tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 12, when it battles the host Spiders in a head-to-head dual meet, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

DAY 2

Hampton, Va. – The Duquesne University swimming & diving team wrapped up competition at the Richmond Duals on Saturday morning, securing a 161-138 over the host Spiders during its head-to-head dual meet.

The Dukes would collect 24 medals on the final day, including 10 first-place finishes and eight silvers.

The 200-yard medley relay kicked off the second day off, with the Dukes securing the silver. The team of Senior Haley Scholer and freshman Jessica Burns, Rachel Howard , and Kaitlyn Connors posted a time of 1:45.60 to secure second place.

Scholer enjoyed another prolific day, earning a top three finish in all four events she competed in. She took first in the 100-yard backstroke after touching the wall at 56.99 before finishing second in the 100-yard free, with a time of 52.76. The senior ended her day by taking home the silver in the 200 IM, clocking a time of 2:07.34.

Freshman Jessica Burns collected a pair of top finishes for the Dukes. She touched the wall at 1:05.58 in the 100-yard breaststroke to take first while earning the gold in the 200 breaststroke, with a time of 2:20.54. Classmate Ashley Freel enjoyed an impressive outing in day two, recording a medal in every event. She earned the gold in the 200 butterfly (2:08.36) before securing a first-place finish in the 100 butterfly (56.61). Freel was a member of the 400 freestyle relay team that took gold with a time of 3:32.97 as she finished with a bronze in the 200-yard freestyle (1:55.32).

“We were pleased with the results this weekend,” head coach David Sheets said. “Our veterans stepped up and showed the way for our young team. It’s hard to tell how freshmen will respond when put in a meet situation, but our group did not disappoint.They came ready to race and did a decent job of managing the two days of competing. With this meet now in our rearview mirror we will get back to work on Monday and continue to focus on getting better.”

Duquesne enjoyed a fantastic day off the board, earning the top three spots in the one-meter dive. Junior Ashley Felitsky took the gold with a total score of 268.05 while sophomore Lydia Redd (222.05) and freshman Brianne Dempsey (221.15) took the silver and bronze. Later in the day, Felitsky would take the top spot in the three-meter dive, registering a total score of 244.45. Junior Kendall Nigh would take the bronze in the same event after posting a score of 223.95.

“The diving team came prepared for this weekend and it showed,” diving coach Jeff Brown said. “They started strong on Friday on 3m scoring for the team with 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th place finishes out of 17 divers. It was a team effort with six divers scoring throughout the meet. I’m proud of all them. It was a lot of diving and they showed grit. Ashley led the group, getting on the podium in every event including an NCAA Zone qualifying score on 1m. Freshman Bri Dempsey also had a great overall performance scoring for the team in all events.”

The team of Freel, Howard, Connors, and sophomore Lexi Sundgren took hole first-place in the 400-yard freestyle relay by clocking in at 3:32.97. Senior Orla Egan ended her day by taking the gold in the 1650-yard freestyle after recording a time of 17.41.37. She also took home a bronze in the 500 free after touching the wall at 5:14.02, finishing behind Sundgren, who took second with a time of 5:11.41. Sundgren also finished with a silver in the 200-yard freestyle, touching the wall at 1:54.76.

Freshman Sierra Snow tallied her first gold of her rookie season, taking first in the 200-yard backstroke witha a time of 2:05.06. Sophomore Abby Philipsen finished in third-place in the 100 backstroke (59.11) while freshman Caitlin Horning took silver in the 200 backstroke with a time of 2:06.10 while Rachel Howard finished with the bronze in the 100-yard fly (58.39).

Duquesne returns back to Pittsburgh when it hosts Marshall on Friday, Oct. 18 at 5:00 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 19 at 11:00 a.m. inside Towers Pool.

HAMPTON, Va. – The University of Richmond women’s swimming and diving program opened its season strong. With 37 top-10 finishes on the day, the Spiders tallied 621 points at the Hampton Aquaplex on Friday evening.

Through 30 events, Richmond finished second in the invitational style format behind Duquesne (782) and ahead of George Mason (559) and Davidson (512).

The Spiders took first in four events:

Richmond’s 400 medly relay (A) saw success taking second (3:53.76). Representing the group was junior Caroline Weldon , freshman Gabbie Primiano , freshman Madisyn Carter and Hughes.

Amare dominated in the water as she took second in two events in 200 free (1:52.89) and the 50 fly (25.92). She also placed first in the 100 free and the 200 free relay.

Primano grabbed two second place finished in the 50 breast (30.24) and 200 breast (2:21.65).

Tess Weatherhead led the diving portion as she took seventh in the 3m (202.00) and ninth in the 1m (205.50).

Richmond will return to the pool tomorrow at 10 a.m. to face Duquesne in day two of the Richmond Duals.

HAMPTON, Va. – The University of Richmond’s swimming and diving program fell to Duquesne by a 138-161 margin on Saturday morning at the Hampton Aquaplex.

The Spiders took first in six events:

The freestyle events proved successful. In the 200, Richmond saw four through six finishes by Carstyn Klosterman third (1:57.62), Caitlyn Hughes fifth (1:57.98) and Erin Budde sixth (1:58.04). In the 50, Julia Krichev took third (24.74) and Hughes took fifth (25.03). Finally, in the 100, Nwakalor took third (53.01).

Along with her first-place relay finish, Weldon took second in the 100 breast (58.70) and third in the 200 back (2:08.29).

In the 100 and 200 breast, Primiano and Presley Baber took two through three finishes in both races. Primiano placed second (100 – 1:05.70; 200 – 2:20.60) and Presley placed third (100 – 1:06.57; 200 – 2:27.15).

In the butterfly events, the Spiders had three swimmers finish in the top three. In the 200, Kaitlyn Bauer finished second (2:12.32) and Madisyn Carter finished third (2:13.56). In the 100, Amare finished second (57.39).

In the 200 IM, Chignell finished third (2:08.56), Primiano took fourth (2:11.64) and Laura Davis finished fifth (2:14.28).

Nwakalor, Krichev, Hughes and Chignell (A) came together to take second in the 400 free relay (3:33.05). Teammates Klosterman, Barber, Bauer and Budde (B) finished right behind in third (3:38.25).

Closing out the meet, Richmond showed success in the 1650 free. Natalie Stuart took second (17:46.59) and Carys Edgar took third (18:03.59).

In the diving portion, Sally Harrington led the Spiders with a fourth-place finish in the 1m (221.50) and second in the 3m (226.15).

The Spiders are back in action as they host Penn & ECU Dual Meet on Nov. 1-2 at SwimRVA.

HAMPTON, Va. – The George Mason women’s and men’s swimming and diving teams competed the first day of competition at the Richmond Duals held at the Hampton Aquaplex in Hampton, Va.

The George Mason men’s team downed Davidson in the head-to-head matchup, 853-831, while the women’s team placed third in the invitational style format this year with 559 points with Duquesne first (782 points), Richmond second (621 points) and Davidson fourth (512 points).

Saturday’s event will include dual matchups against Davidson for both the men’s and women’s team.

The Patriots’ men’s team won eight of the 30 events on day one against the Wildcats.

Junior Tate Anderson touched the wall first in the 200-yard freestyle (1:38.98) with junior Max Fermayer fourth (1:46.09) and sophomore Cody Skifres fifth (1:46.13). Anderson also won the 100-yard freestyle (45.99) while sophomore Colby Lane placed sixth (48.84).

Sophomore Alex Crown won the 400-yard IM (4:08.19). Crown swam to a second-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle (4:39.91) with Fermayer fourth (4:50.20) and Skifres sixth (4:50.73) in the event.

In the 50-yard backstroke, sophomore Ian Rodgers took the top spot (23.28) with junior Jett Lett third (24.27). Rodgers also won the 200-yard backstroke (1:50.34), while junior Jett Lee placed third (1:55.90) and freshman Anthony Garono was fourth (1:56.13).

The Patriots went two-three in the 50-yard breaststroke with senior Zane Roberts second (26.75) and graduate student Logan Skiles third (27.29).

In the 200-yard breaststroke, junior Jack Chapman took second (2:12.99), Skiles was fourth (2:15.81) and junior Sam Rivas finished fifth (2:16.09).

The Patriots took three of the top five spots in the 50-yard butterfly with junior Aoun Al-Hiari second (22.74), graduate student Kyle Johnson third (23.07) and freshman Gabe Miller fifth (23.72). In the 200-yard butterfly, Johnson was fourth (1:58.00) and Al-Hiari fifth (1:58.25).

George Mason took the top spot in both diving events, with sophomore Christian Anderson first in the one-meter (238.20) with freshman Guy Caden second (221.85). Caden won the three-meter (208.90) and Anderson was second (201.50).

The team of Roberts, Rodgers, Johnson and Anderson touched the wall first in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:23.32). The team of freshman Gabe Miller, Lee, Skiles, and Lane placed third in the event (1:25.84).

In the 400-yard medley relay, the combination of Rodgers, Roberts, Johnson and Anderson too second (3:23.59).

On the women’s side, senior Ali Tyler won the 50-yard backstroke (26.95) with classmate Anka Whelan sixth in the event (27.47). Tyler touched the wall second in the 50-yard freestyle (23.99) and junior Peyton Brehmer placed fourth (24.52).

In the 200-yard butterfly, graduate student Abigail Murtaugh took second (2:09.26) while sophomore Megan Anderson placed eighth (2:13.79).

Senior Emma DeJong finished third (53.39) in the 100-yard freestyle with classmate Shannon Judge eighth (54.38). DeJong placed fourth in the 50-yard breaststroke (30.87), junior Aly Yeary was seventh (31.32) and sophomore Deli Brandt eighth (31.47).

In the 200-yard backstroke, freshman Greta Mott placed third (2:05.31) and Whelan was (2:06.46). Mott was fifth in the 200-yard freestyle (1:56.25).

Sophomore Kristen Ivey touched the wall fourth in the 500-yard freestyle (5:12.41).

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the combination of Tyler, Brehmer, Judge and DeJong placed second (1:37.22) and the group of junior Angelina Zeidan , sophomore Casey Tingen , Murtaugh and Mott finished third (1:37.94).

The Patriots are back in action on Saturday at 10 a.m. with both the men’s and women’s teams facing Davidson at the Hampton Aquaplex in Hampton, Va.

HAMPTON, Va. – The George Mason men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams wrapped up competition at the Richmond Duals on Saturday, held at the Hampton Aquaplex in Hampton, Va.

The women’s team defeated Davidson, 164-135 and the men’s team fell to Davidson, 159-139.

On the women’s side, the Patriots won 10 events in their dual against the Wildcats.

Senior Ali Tyler took the top spot in the 200-yard freestyle (1:54.50) with sophomore Sarah Dichak fourth (1:59.41). Tyler also won the 200-yard IM (2:09.28) with sophomore Casey Tingen fourth (2:12.69).

Freshman Greta Mott won the 500-yard freestyle (5:09.42) and Dichak placed fifth (5:21.17). Kristen Ivey won the 1650-yard freestyle (17:56.84) with junior Alexis Christensen fourth (19:40.60).

The Patriots took three of the top four spots in the 100-yard backstroke with Senior Anka Whelan touching the wall first (58.98), while Mott and Tingen tied for third (59.44).

Whelan also won the 200-yard backstroke (2:07.64) with senior Sydney Atkins fourth (2:12.18) and sophomore Clare Smith fifth (2:13.80).

Senior Emma DeJong claimed the 100-yard freestyle (53.17) with sophomore Hannah Magdeburg fourth (54.66) and senior Shannon Judge fifth (54.81). In the 100-yard breaststroke, DeJong notched a second-place finish (1:06.89) and junior Ainsley Toews placed third (1:07.60).

George Mason went two-three in the 200-yard breaststroke, with Ivey second (2:28.73) and classmate Alayna Brooker third (2:29.08).

In the 200-yard butterfly, graduate student Abigail Murtaugh took first (2:09.21) and senior Emma Burke was fourth in the event (2:14.81).

In the 100-yard butterfly, the Patriots took the top three spots, with junior Peyton Brehmer notching the win (58.97), classmate Angelina Zeidan second (59.18) and Murtaugh third (59.27).

Brehmer placed second in the 50-yard freestyle (24.71), with Zeidan third (24.80) and Judge fourth (24.84).

The Patriots swept the relay events against the Wildcats.

The team of Tyler, DeJong, Murtaugh and Judge won the 200-yard medley relay (1:47.66) and the combination of DeJong, Mott, Judge and Tyler claimed the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:34.24).

In the diving events, senior Emma McDonald placed third in the one-meter (216.45) and fourth in the three-meter (189.35).

On the men’s side, the Patriots won seven events against the Wildcats.

Junior Tate Anderson touched the wall first in the 100-yard backstroke (50.17), junior Jett Lee tied for third (52.83) and senior Tyler Lentine was fifth (55.02).

Anderson also won the 200-yard backstroke (1:50.36) with Lee fifth in the event (1:55.96).

Sophomore Alex Crown swam to a first-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle (1:41.75) with freshman Anthony Garono fifth (1:46.92). Crown also won the 200-yard IM (1:56.03).

In the 500-yard freestyle, Crown placed second (4:41.03) and junior Max Fermayer was fourth (4:49.05). In the 1650-yard freestyle, sophomore Cody Scifres took second (16:44.74) and Fermayer was fourth (17:01.78).

Senior Zane Roberts placed second in both the 100-yard freestyle (47.20) and 200-yard freestyle (59.51).

In the 200-yard backstroke, graduate student Logan Skiles placed third (2:14.43), junior Sam Rivas fourth (2:16.53) and junior Jack Chapman fifth (2:17.14).

Sophomore Ian Rodgers touched the wall second in the 200-yard butterfly (1:53.97) with junior Aoun Al-Hiari fourth (1:59.48). Hiari placed second in the 100-yard butterfly (50.40).

In the diving events, sophomore Christian Anderson placed first in the one-meter (228.25) and second in the three-meter (229.15).

The Patriots won both relay events. The team of graduate student Kyle Johnson , Tate Anderson , Rodgers and Roberts claimed the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:03.63) and the group of Rodgers, Roberts, Hiari and Tate Anderson took the top spot in the 200-yard medley relay (1:31.53).

The Patriots are back in action when they face Navy on Friday, Oct. 18 with the meet scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. in Annapolis, Md.

HAMPTON, Va. — Fourteen event wins, as well as a men’s team victory, marked Davidson’s second and final day at the Richmond Duals, held at the Hampton Aquaplex.

Facing George Mason in a dual, the Davidson men earned a 159-139 victory, while the Wildcat women fell 164-135.

“More strong performances today,” said Davidson coach John Young . “And across both days, the teams impressed me with their willingness to pitch in with atypical events and tough doubles. We definitely took a step forward and learned more about our capacities and areas for improvement.”

Dylan Felt earned three event victories to lead the Wildcat men. He was first in the 100 free (45.16), 500 free (4:36.88) and 200 fly (1:50.72). Andrew Schou had multiple wins once again, winning the 100 breast (57.00) and 200 breast (2:08.06), with the latter leading a 1-2 Davidson finish, and Miles Charles earned first-place points in two events. He won the 100 fly in 50.27 and tied with teammate Guil Ware for first in the 50 free (21.70), a 1-2-3 Wildcat event.

Henry Logan swam out front in the 1,650 free (16:27.54), and diver Garrett Sablich added a win in the 3-meter event (229.15).

In the women’s meet, Anna Newman and Elle Jacobsen won two events apiece. Newman touched first in the 100 breast (1:06.12) and 200 breast (2:23.12), while Jacobsen had the top 1M (274.85) and 3M (267.65) diving scores, while leading 1-2 and 1-2-3 Davidson finishes, respectively. Addy Donaldson added a win in the 50 free (24.64).

Davidson will host UNC Asheville and VMI Saturday, Oct. 26 in the first home meet of the season.