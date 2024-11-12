Stanford’s Jensen, Augustana’s Lomax Named MPSF Water Polo Players of the Week

Courtesy: MPS Sports

SOREN JENSEN OF STANFORD

MPSF WEST/DELFINA PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Stanford graduate Soren Jensen (Orinda, CA) collected six goals, three assists, two steals, and two earned exclusions through a pair of home wins over ranked opponents, as the Cardinal defeated No. 12 UC San Diego and No. 17 Santa Clara (Nov. 9-10). Jensen tallied two goals, two assists, and two earned exclusions vs. UCSD, along with a four-goal, two-steal, one-assist effort vs. Santa Clara. This is the second career MPSF weekly award for Jensen.

STEFAN BRANKOVIC OF USC

MPSF WEST/S&R SPORT NEWCOMER OF THE WEEK



USC sophomore Stefan Brankovic (Belgrade, Serbia) had two goals, two assists, three field blocks and a steal in a 12-8 win at No. 14 UC Santa Barbara (Nov. 10). He scored his two goals early in a 4-0 USC start to the game. This is the first career MPSF award for Brankovic.

RHYS LOMAX OF AUGUSTANA

MPSF EAST/DELFINA PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Augustana sophomore Rhys Lomax (Johannesburg, South Africa) totaled 12 goals, eight steals, six drawn exclusions, five assists, and one field block to help the Vikings capture their third-straight regular season MPSF East crown with four wins (Nov. 9-10). He had a pair of five-goal outings against Penn State Behrend and Washington & Jefferson. This is the second career MPSF weekly award for Lomax.

NICK THOMPSON OF PENN STATE BEHREND

MPSF EAST/S&R SPORT NEWCOMER OF THE WEEK

Penn State Behrend freshman Nick Thompson (Hudsonville, MI) accumulated 12 goals, three assists, three steals, and three field blocks in four MPSF games played at Austin College (Nov. 9-10). This is the second career MPSF weekly award for Thompson.

