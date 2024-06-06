British Swim School Expands Presence in Colorado

Courtesy of British Swim School, a SwimSwam partner.

DENVER, Colorado – British Swim School, the nation’s leading “learn to swim” franchise, proudly announces the opening of a new location in Denver, Colorado. Lessons at British Swim School of Downtown Denver are underway at the 24 Hour Fitness 4120 E. Alameda Ave., Denver, CO 80246.

Owner Daniel Herman grew up swimming at summer camps and on family vacations. “I was fortunate to learn how to swim at a young age and I’ve always enjoyed being in the water,” Herman said. When he decided to open his own business, British Swim School was a natural choice. “I really appreciate the focus on survival skills and water safety,” he pointed out. “The drowning statistics are sobering and I’m proud to be doing something that will make an impact in the community.”

Herman says a lot of adults have been asking about lessons for themselves. “I got a call from someone in their sixties who didn’t learn how to swim as a child, but wants to learn now,” said Herman. “I’m very excited to also be offering young adult and adult lessons.”

For over 40 years, British Swim School has been dedicated to teaching water survival skills by teaching infants, children, and adults of all ages the skills needed for water acclimation, water survival, and stroke development. Its mission — ensure that every person, regardless of age or ability, has the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer.

Across the nation, eleven people die every day from unintentional drownings, with nearly 4,000 deaths occurring each year. Research shows that participation in formal swim programs, such as those offered by British Swim School, can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children who are most at risk for deaths caused by drowning. However, the risk of drowning isn’t limited to children: a Red Cross survey found that more than half of all Americans (54%) either can’t swim or don’t have the basic swimming skills needed to save themselves in the event of a water emergency.

“Denver’s newest British Swim School location represents a significant opportunity to touch lives and foster safety in and around water,” said Ashley Gundlach, President of British Swim School. “Daniel’s focus on both youth and adult swim education aligns perfectly with our vision that it’s never too late to learn to swim and become safe in the water.”

About British Swim School

British Swim School, the nation’s most established swim school franchise, with over 40 years in business, believes that every individual, regardless of age or ability, should have the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer. Not only does British Swim Schools give peace of mind to countless families who seek the essential life skill the brand offers their children but the purpose-driven franchise also offers an exceptional opportunity for entrepreneurs who seek a fulfilling business venture with a sound foundation, low investment, and an easily scalable model. British Swim School currently operates over 350 schools across the United States and Canada.

