UTRGV Signs First Two Divers In Program History

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros head swimming & diving coach Betsy Graham announced on Wednesday the signing of Manou Meulebeek and Delaney Murphy , the first two divers in program history. They will join swimmers Madiana Lofgren , Ida Rudelius , Chloe Siegrist , and Annaleagh Stahl for 2024-25.

Manou Meulebeek – Uden, The Netherlands – Diving

Meulebeek shined on the national stage winning 10 Dutch national youth championships and was selected for the Dutch National Diving Team at the age of 17.

Meulebeek earned numerous podium finishes throughout Europe including two Belgian championships and two bronze medals at the Eindhoven Diving Cup—one of the largest diving competitions in Europe.

“I am very excited to have Manou join the UTRGV family,” UTRGV Diving Coach Jennifer Mangum said. “Manou is a very talented diver and very strong on springboard. She is looking forward to improving and adding difficulty to her dive list and improving her confidence in competition. I feel that she will soon be one of the best divers in the conference.”

Delaney Murphy – Huntington Beach, Calif. – Diving

Murphy is transferring in from UT Permian Basin after spending her first two years on the women’s swimming and diving team under the leadership of coach Graham and coach Mangum.

The incoming junior is the program record holder for the 3-meter dive with a score of 458.39 points and was a NCAA Division II zone qualifier.

Murphy placed sixth in the 3-meter and seventh in the 1-meter dives at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championships.

“Delaney has been a consistent competitor on both springboard events and will look to improve further here at UTRGV,” Mangum said. “Delaney is also an outstanding student and is very focused on her degree. Delaney will bring excellent leadership skills to the team, and I am very happy that she is joining us.”

